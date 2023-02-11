New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from John Legend (Acoustic), Måneskin (Live) and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 8 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 8 songs for you today.

1. John Legend

Earlier this week, 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend released his album, Legend (Solo Piano Version), which is an intimate reimagining of his 2022 LP, Legend. The opening track on the new LP features rising star Muni Long. Check out the lovely offering from Legend below.

2. Flogging Molly

The raucous rock band Flogging Molly announced their forthcoming new EP, ‘Til The Anarchy’s Restored, which is set to drop on March 10. With it, the band released its rampaging title track. The new EP also features a pair of live performances of classic Flogging Molly tracks, “Drunken Lullabies” and “What’s Left of the Flag.”

3. Måneskin

The rock band recently popped over to the SiriusXM studios to record two live tracks, one of which features legendary guitar player Tom Morello. The other is a cover of The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog.” Fans can check out the song, “Gossip,” with Morello below.

4. Zolita

Alternative pop performer Zolita released her newest EP, Falling Out / Falling In, which features the brash song and accompanying music video for the track “Crazy Ex.” In the video, the artist acts out every crazy and toxic impulse in the wake of a major breakup. Check it all out below.

5. Ashnikko

Brash songwriter and performer Ashnikko released her latest single and accompanying music video for the track “You Make Me Sick!” Featuring shocking blue hair, sporadic dancing, and enough attitude to power a space shuttle, Ashnikko does what she does best: raise eyebrows. Check out the electronic-inspired track below.

6. Reyna Roberts

Growing country star Reyna Roberts released a new single earlier this week, “Another Round.” The clever track talks about the intoxication someone can feel when around a special person, but there is also a fine line to walk so that things don’t get messy. Check out the fun song from the artist below.

7. Philip Selway

Radiohead’s Philip Selway released a new single, “Strange Dance,” from his forthcoming album of the same name, which itself is set to drop on February 24. The new industrial-inspired song is one part Tom Waits and one part ballet. Check out the new work from the accomplished artist below.

8. PJ Morton

Soulful songwriter and performer PJ Morton released his latest single “Good Morning,” which features the artist Susan Carol. The song is a perfect tune to put on a Saturday or Sunday morning to get your day started. Put the volume up, put some eggs in the skillet, and let the moments unfold. Check it out below.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy