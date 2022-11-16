Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced their run of upcoming 2023 tour dates, which kick off on February 9 in an already-announced New York City residency and now extend through March 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In total, aside from the New York City dates, Costello and the band are set for 11 new shows in 2023.

The new shows come after the group of musicians went on tour earlier this year to support their latest LP, The Boy Named If.

Costello’s backup band The Imposters is comprised of Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, and Davey Faragher. On the tour, they will be with guitarist Charlie Sexton, the new unofficial fourth bandmate.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday (November 18) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale earlier on Thursday (using access code HEADLINE). New York residency tickets can be found here.

02/09 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/10 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/11 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/13 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/14 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/16 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/17 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/19 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/20 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/22 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/23 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

02/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall

02/26 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

02/28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

03/02 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

03/03 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/04 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theatre

03/06 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

03/07 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

03/09 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

03/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater

