Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced their run of upcoming 2023 tour dates, which kick off on February 9 in an already-announced New York City residency and now extend through March 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
In total, aside from the New York City dates, Costello and the band are set for 11 new shows in 2023.
The new shows come after the group of musicians went on tour earlier this year to support their latest LP, The Boy Named If.
Costello’s backup band The Imposters is comprised of Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, and Davey Faragher. On the tour, they will be with guitarist Charlie Sexton, the new unofficial fourth bandmate.
Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday (November 18) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale earlier on Thursday (using access code HEADLINE). New York residency tickets can be found here.
Elvis Costello 2023 Tour Dates:
02/09 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/10 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/11 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/13 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/14 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/16 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/17 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/19 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/20 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/22 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
02/23 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
02/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall
02/26 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
02/28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
03/02 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
03/03 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
03/04 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theatre
03/06 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
03/07 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
03/09 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
03/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater
Elvis Costello Photo by Mark Seliger / Shore Fire Media