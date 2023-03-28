Elvis Costello & The Imposters Plot 2023 Summer Tour

After a lengthy winter tour at the start of 2023, which included a 10-night residency at New York’s Gramercy Theatre, Elvis Costello & The Imposters are embarking on a summer stint across North America.

Videos by American Songwriter

Billed as the We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday Tour, the two-month-long trek will see the outfit cross-cross the United States and Canada through June and July. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will come along for support. See a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Aside from the months of touring, this year has already been a busy one for Costello who recently released The Songs of Bacharach & Costello. The Burt Bacharach-Elvis Costello box set features a collection of their collaborations throughout the years. Costello honored the late Bacharach at a show earlier this year.

“A really great man left us yesterday,” Costello said to the crowd at the February 9 show, a day after Bacharach’s passing. “And people say when somebody reaches a great age, they say, ‘Well, it was a good ending.’ Yeah, it’s never time to say goodbye to somebody if you love them and I’m not ashamed to say I did love this man and for everything he gave, Mr. Burt Bacharach.”

Costello then honored Bacharach with a performance of “Baby, It’s You,” the 1961 single the late composer co-wrote for the Shirelles, as well as the 1963 Dionne Warwick hit, “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” that Bacharach co-wrote alongside lyricist Hal David.

June 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 9 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 11 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Casino Reno

June 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

June 14 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

June 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

June 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

June 21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

June 23 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

June 25 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

June 28 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 1 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

July 2 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 5 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

July 9 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

July 12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

