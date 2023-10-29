5 Not-to-Miss Classic Rock Tours Running Through Fall/Winter 2023

Even though summer is long gone, and the end of 2023 is near, there are still plenty of classic rock tours running through North America to the end of 2023 and into 2024.

The Pretenders recently had a run of fall dates supporting their recent album Relentless, while Alice Cooper, who recently released his 22nd album, Road, will play a final 2023 show in Mexico City, Mexico in December before extending his tour through 2024 in Europe.

This year also marks the end of the road for some artists.

During the summer of 2023, Elton John ended his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with a final show in Stockholm, Sweden. In December 2023, KISS, will end their 50-plus-year run of touring with two final shows in their hometown of New York City. Billy Joel has also extended his final run of dates of his MSG residency through the summer of 2024, and the Eagles are continuing their farewell run of shows through 2024.

Though there are plenty more classic rockers bound for the road in 2024, here are five ongoing tours still running through 2023.

1. Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan initially started his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in 2021 and extended the run in 2023 in North America, which kicked off on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, and will continue through December 3 in Evansville, Indiana. Additional dates through 2024 will be revealed at a later date.

Prior to the pandemic in 2020, Dylan had been touring for nearly two years and only missed one year of touring since the Never Ending Tour in 1988.

Some of his recent setlists have included a number of covers, including Grateful Dead‘s “West L.A. Fadeaway,” “Truckin,” “Brokedown Palace,” and “Stella Blue,” along with renditions of Merle Haggard’s “Bad Actor,” Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic,” and Bob Weir 2016 song “Only a River.”

Bob Dylan 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

October 29 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 30 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

November 1 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

November 3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 4 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 7 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

November 8 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

November 10 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

November 11 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

November 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Hall

November 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Hall

2. Eagles

On September 7, 2023, the Eagles kicked off their Long Goodbye Tour in New York City. The first leg of the tour runs through November 17 in St. Paul, Minnesota. For fans who can’t catch them in 2023, the band has added additional dates to their final tour in 2024 with shows added in Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Florida, and Ontario, Canada.

Steely Dan will rejoin the Eagles as support on the additional dates. Early on in the tour, Steely Dan was forced to pull out of several shows in September after frontman Donald Fagen was admitted to the hospital with an undisclosed illness.

The Long Goodbye Tour is the Eagles’ second farewell tour, following their worldwide Farewell 1 Tour, which ran from 2003 through 2006. from 2003.

Eagles 2023/2024 Tour Dates:

2023

November 2 – Atlanta, Georgia

November 4 —Atlanta, Georgia

November 7 — Charlotte, North Carolina

November 9 — Raleigh, North Carolina

November 14 — Lexington, Kentucky

November 17 — St. Paul, Minnesota

2024

January 19 — Phoenix, Arizona

February 2 — Austin, Texas

February 16 — Houston, Texas

March 1 — Hollywood, Florida

March 8 — Chicago, Illinois

March 13 — Toronto, Ontario

3. Peter Frampton

Kicking off his farewell tour on June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Peter Frampton has now extended his Never Say Never Tour in 2023. The tour marks Frampton’s first run of live shows since revealing his diagnosis of degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, which affects muscle function, in 2019.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show, I did say, ‘Never Say Never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” said Frampton in a recent statement. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong, and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live, and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. ”

Peter Frampton 2023 Tour Dates:

November 11 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock

November 13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live, Moody Theater

November 15 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

November 17 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live

November 18 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino

November 20 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

November 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 7 — New York, NY @ Skirball Center for Performing Arts

4. Graham Nash

In the spring of 2023, Graham Nash embarked on a world tour, which also marked the 60th anniversary of his first single with The Hollies, “(Ain’t That) Just Like Me,” a cover of the Coasters song, which hit No. 25 on the UK chart.

Kicking off with two nights at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania on April 12, Nash’s Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour has continued across the U.S. and Europe and returned to America in the fall of 2023. Nash’s tour will wrap up in Australia and New Zealand in March 2024.

Typically running 21 to 23 songs, Nash’s setlists cross Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN) and the group’s catalog with Neil Young, along with Nash’s solo catalog and some handpicked covers peppered in.

[RELATED: Graham Nash Setlist Delivers 60 Years of His Songs and Stories]

Graham Nash 2023/2024 Tour Dates:

2023

November 1 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

November 2 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

November 4 — Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater

November 5 — Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater

November 6 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

November 8 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

November 9 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

November 10 — Wilmington, NC @ Kenan Auditorium

November 12 — Asheville, NC @ Diana Wortham Theater

November 13 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

November 14 — Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

November 17 — Charlottesville, VA @ Paramount Theatre

November 18 — Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House

2024

March 1 – Civic Theatre, Auckland

March 3 – Isaac Theatre, Christchurch

March 7 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

March 8-11 — Port Fairy Folk Music Festival

March 13 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

March 16 – His Majesty’s Theatre

March 19 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

March 20 – Civic Theatre Newcastle

March 23 – Anitas Theatre, Wollongong

March 26 – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

March 27 – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads

5. KISS

On January 30, 1973, KISS played their very first show at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York. On December 1 and 2, the band will play the final shows of their career where it all began, in their hometown of New York City.

KISS’ back-to-back dates at Madison Square Garden will undoubtedly mark the end of an era, but there’s still a chance to catch them in a number of other cities before then.

[RELATED: Does a Las Vegas Residency Make Sense for a Retired KISS?]

“It’s happy and sad because things come to an end,” Gene Simmons told American Songwriter in 2023. “Your life and my life, even the planet we’re on at some point is just going to stop and maybe that’s OK.”

Paul Stanley added, “When I think about the end of it, it doesn’t make me happy. I’ll be ecstatic looking at what we’ve accomplished and what we’ve done, but it’s the end of an era. It’s also the end of a huge part of my life.”

KISS 2023 Tour Dates:

October 29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

November 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @Hollywood Bowl

November 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Bowl

November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

November 15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

November 18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

November 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Centre

November 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

November 29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

December 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images