5 Not-to-Miss Classic Rock Tours Running Through Fall/Winter 2023

Even though summer is long gone, and the end of 2023 is near, there are still plenty of classic rock tours running through North America to the end of 2023 and into 2024.
Videos by American Songwriter
The Pretenders recently had a run of fall dates supporting their recent album Relentless, while Alice Cooper, who recently released his 22nd album, Road, will play a final 2023 show in Mexico City, Mexico in December before extending his tour through 2024 in Europe.
This year also marks the end of the road for some artists.
During the summer of 2023, Elton John ended his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with a final show in Stockholm, Sweden. In December 2023, KISS, will end their 50-plus-year run of touring with two final shows in their hometown of New York City. Billy Joel has also extended his final run of dates of his MSG residency through the summer of 2024, and the Eagles are continuing their farewell run of shows through 2024.
Though there are plenty more classic rockers bound for the road in 2024, here are five ongoing tours still running through 2023.
1. Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan initially started his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in 2021 and extended the run in 2023 in North America, which kicked off on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, and will continue through December 3 in Evansville, Indiana. Additional dates through 2024 will be revealed at a later date.
Prior to the pandemic in 2020, Dylan had been touring for nearly two years and only missed one year of touring since the Never Ending Tour in 1988.
Some of his recent setlists have included a number of covers, including Grateful Dead‘s “West L.A. Fadeaway,” “Truckin,” “Brokedown Palace,” and “Stella Blue,” along with renditions of Merle Haggard’s “Bad Actor,” Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic,” and Bob Weir 2016 song “Only a River.”
Bob Dylan 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
October 29 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
October 30 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
November 1 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall
November 3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
November 4 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
November 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
November 7 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
November 8 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
November 10 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
November 11 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater
November 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
November 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
November 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Hall
November 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Hall
Tickets HERE
2. Eagles
On September 7, 2023, the Eagles kicked off their Long Goodbye Tour in New York City. The first leg of the tour runs through November 17 in St. Paul, Minnesota. For fans who can’t catch them in 2023, the band has added additional dates to their final tour in 2024 with shows added in Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Florida, and Ontario, Canada.
Steely Dan will rejoin the Eagles as support on the additional dates. Early on in the tour, Steely Dan was forced to pull out of several shows in September after frontman Donald Fagen was admitted to the hospital with an undisclosed illness.
The Long Goodbye Tour is the Eagles’ second farewell tour, following their worldwide Farewell 1 Tour, which ran from 2003 through 2006. from 2003.
Eagles 2023/2024 Tour Dates:
2023
November 2 – Atlanta, Georgia
November 4 —Atlanta, Georgia
November 7 — Charlotte, North Carolina
November 9 — Raleigh, North Carolina
November 14 — Lexington, Kentucky
November 17 — St. Paul, Minnesota
2024
January 19 — Phoenix, Arizona
February 2 — Austin, Texas
February 16 — Houston, Texas
March 1 — Hollywood, Florida
March 8 — Chicago, Illinois
March 13 — Toronto, Ontario
Tickets HERE
3. Peter Frampton
Kicking off his farewell tour on June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Peter Frampton has now extended his Never Say Never Tour in 2023. The tour marks Frampton’s first run of live shows since revealing his diagnosis of degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, which affects muscle function, in 2019.
“At the end of every Finale Tour show, I did say, ‘Never Say Never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” said Frampton in a recent statement. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong, and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live, and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. ”
Peter Frampton 2023 Tour Dates:
November 11 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock
November 13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live, Moody Theater
November 15 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
November 17 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live
November 18 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino
November 20 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
November 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
December 7 — New York, NY @ Skirball Center for Performing Arts
Tickets HERE
4. Graham Nash
In the spring of 2023, Graham Nash embarked on a world tour, which also marked the 60th anniversary of his first single with The Hollies, “(Ain’t That) Just Like Me,” a cover of the Coasters song, which hit No. 25 on the UK chart.
Kicking off with two nights at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania on April 12, Nash’s Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour has continued across the U.S. and Europe and returned to America in the fall of 2023. Nash’s tour will wrap up in Australia and New Zealand in March 2024.
Typically running 21 to 23 songs, Nash’s setlists cross Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN) and the group’s catalog with Neil Young, along with Nash’s solo catalog and some handpicked covers peppered in.
[RELATED: Graham Nash Setlist Delivers 60 Years of His Songs and Stories]
Graham Nash 2023/2024 Tour Dates:
2023
November 1 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
November 2 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
November 4 — Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater
November 5 — Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater
November 6 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
November 8 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
November 9 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
November 10 — Wilmington, NC @ Kenan Auditorium
November 12 — Asheville, NC @ Diana Wortham Theater
November 13 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
November 14 — Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
November 17 — Charlottesville, VA @ Paramount Theatre
November 18 — Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House
2024
March 1 – Civic Theatre, Auckland
March 3 – Isaac Theatre, Christchurch
March 7 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
March 8-11 — Port Fairy Folk Music Festival
March 13 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
March 16 – His Majesty’s Theatre
March 19 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney
March 20 – Civic Theatre Newcastle
March 23 – Anitas Theatre, Wollongong
March 26 – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane
March 27 – Twin Towns, Tweed Heads
Tickets HERE
5. KISS
On January 30, 1973, KISS played their very first show at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York. On December 1 and 2, the band will play the final shows of their career where it all began, in their hometown of New York City.
KISS’ back-to-back dates at Madison Square Garden will undoubtedly mark the end of an era, but there’s still a chance to catch them in a number of other cities before then.
[RELATED: Does a Las Vegas Residency Make Sense for a Retired KISS?]
“It’s happy and sad because things come to an end,” Gene Simmons told American Songwriter in 2023. “Your life and my life, even the planet we’re on at some point is just going to stop and maybe that’s OK.”
Paul Stanley added, “When I think about the end of it, it doesn’t make me happy. I’ll be ecstatic looking at what we’ve accomplished and what we’ve done, but it’s the end of an era. It’s also the end of a huge part of my life.”
KISS 2023 Tour Dates:
October 29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
November 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @Hollywood Bowl
November 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Bowl
November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
November 15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
November 18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
November 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Centre
November 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
November 29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
December 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
December 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Tickets HERE
Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images