Emily Ratajkowski Tells Troye Sivan That She Was a “Misogynist” When She “Didn’t F— With Taylor Swift”

During a recent episode of her podcast, High Low With EmRata, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski referred to herself as a “misogynist” because of past thoughts on Taylor Swift. While speaking with “Rush” singer Troye Sivan, Ratajkowski revealed that she never enjoyed Swift’s music in the past, but started to appreciate the highly-celebrated artist when she saw her live.

“I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t fuck with Taylor Swift,” Ratajkowski told Sivan. “I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else, like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’ … If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don’t understand things,” she continued.

This is not the first time in recent memory that Ratajkowski has discussed Swift publicly. A few months ago, Ratajkowski expressed disdain on social media for the way Swift was treated by Ellen Degeneres in a clip that has recently resurfaced online. The clip in question depicts the former talk show host grilling Swift about her dating history.

In the clip, Degeneres has Swift participate in a game where photos of Swift with different famous men flash on a screen. Swift is told to ring a bell each time a photo depicting Swift and an ex appears, and Swift is visibly uncomfortable throughout the segment. “Stop it, stop it, stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself,” Swift shouts while seemingly holding back tears in the video.

“This is so fucked up,” Ratajkowski wrote on social media in regards to the clip. “She’s literally begging her to stop.”

Swift has been making a huge buzz in the media as of late with her record-breaking Eras Tour. It was recently reported that Swift gave her tour team $55 million bonuses. Truck drivers who worked the Eras tour were given a $100,000 bonus by Swift.

When the Eras Tour stopped in Seattle on July 22 and July 23, Swift fans cheered so hard, they created a sensation similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach discussed the occurrence with CNN, saying the shaking caused by Swift fans was more severe than that of the 2011 NFL game known as “Beast Quake.”

“The primary difference is the duration of shaking. Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert,” Caplan-Auerbach said. “For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic