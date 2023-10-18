Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Her Eras Tour, the resulting concert film, and her relationship with Travis Kelce have dominated headlines. Recently, Post Malone shared his opinion on Swift and her success.

Yesterday, October 17, Malone appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. Eventually, the conversation turned to Swift. Posty recalled a chance meeting with the “Bad Blood” singer. “I was doing … a radio show or something and we were just passing by,” he told Stern. As they passed in the hall, Swift took the opportunity to compliment Malone on “Better Now.”

“’Better Now’ is so insane. I’m so jealous of that song, that hook,” Swift told him.

Malone said that the compliment surprised him. “There’s so many beautiful artists in the world. And for another artist to acknowledge that is a really bitchin’ thing. It’s a really special thing. That was a really cool moment and it was very inspiring,” he said of the interaction.

Then, Stern mentioned Swift’s current level of superstardom. “What do you make of what’s going on with her right now? It seems like she just got to some weird level of fame and success where the tour she was on just made $4 billion.”

Malone cut in and mentioned the success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. In its opening weekend, the film pulled in more than $100 million globally. The film’s release also spurred distributors to move the release dates of movies to avoid competing with Swift for ticket sales. Posty summed up her success in maybe the best way possible “Like, what the fuck? It’s fuckin’ so cool! It’s so cool.”

Malone then asked a question that may have been on the minds of countless people as they watched Swift’s star rise. “How does she handle it?”

While the “Better Now” singer doesn’t know how T-Swift handles the huge amount of fame she’s found, he does know how it has impacted her personality. “I recently got to hang out with her and she is genuinely one of the most, like, kind and considerate and a fuckin’ hell of a songwriter. Holy shit,” he revealed.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM