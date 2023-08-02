Anti-Hero? Nope. Taylor Swift Gives Tour Team Over $55 Million in Bonuses

Taylor Swift knows how to make a headline. She knows how to pack an arena. And she apparently knows how to take care of her staff. People magazine has reported that Swift, the self-proclaimed anti-hero, gave $55 million in bonuses to her team on the tour.

That money, the outlet said, is going to “caterers, truck drivers, riggers, dancers, and more.” They all received hefty bonuses. Swift, who is scheduled to perform six sold-out (of course) shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this week, was also said to have provided truckers on her tour $100,000 each before her show in Santa Clara, California.

With one city left to go on the North American leg of her Eras Tour, Swift also took to Instagram recently to take a look back at her most recent run and celebrate her openers the HAIM sisters.

Wrote the “Shake It Off” singer on the social media platform this week, “Really blows my mind that we have one last city on the US leg of The Eras Tour. Santa Clara this weekend was a partyyy, both crowds were so loud and rowdy. And I’ll never forget when @alanahaim @estehaim and @daniellehaim emerged wearing their gowns from the Bejeweled video 😂 Loved every second of those shows and can’t wait for LA. Playing six shows at Sofi Stadium lets goooooo.”

Earlier this summer, Swift earned her 12th No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for the 2019 song, “Cruel Summer.” That achievement also gave her another important distinction. She is now the person with the most Pop Airplay No. 1 songs in history, according to Billboard.

“‘Cruel Summer,’ that song was my pride and joy on that album,” said Swift earlier this year. “That was my favorite song. You have conversations before the album comes out and everyone around weighs in on what they think should be singles and I was finally about to have my favorite song become the single off of ‘Lover.’

“And I’m not trying to blame the global pandemic that we had, but that is something that happened that stopped ‘Cruel Summer’ from ever being a single.”

Turns out Swift’s good luck is on a roll thanks to the resurgence of “Cruel Summer,” her now-iconic Eras Tour, and the good will she’s garnered thanks to $55 million in new gifts.

Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images