Emily Shackelton on ACM Songwriter of the Year Ashley Gorley: “He’s a Triple Threat”

Emily Shackelton made her performance debut at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium in August to celebrate Ashley Gorley. Shackelton teamed with Carly Pearce for a stripped-down performance of No. 1 hit “What He Didn’t Do,” a song the women penned with Gorley, who was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 ACM Honors.

Videos by American Songwriter

Shackelton spoke with American Songwriter about writing with the hit songwriter ahead of the 2023 ACM Honors television broadcast on FOX on Monday (September 18). Gorley has amassed 67 No. 1 songs throughout his career, more than any other songwriter in any genre.

[RELATED: ACM Songwriter of the Year Ashley Gorley Calls Music a “Magical Thing”]

“I love writing with Ashley,” Shackelton tells American Songwriter. “We’ve written a bunch of songs together. He a triple threat. He does it all. He’s an amazing melody writer. He is an incredible musician, and really understands structure, and sonically, what the radio is looking for.

“On top of all of that, he’s a really incredible lyricist,” she continues. “He has this way of making things sound really fresh and prolific, and yet at the same time, so relatable, and conversational [which] is really important, especially in country music. That storytelling aspect, and that vulnerability of going there with listeners into the hard times and the beautiful, joyful times too. He does it all and that’s why he’s so in demand and why his songs are always on the radio.”

Shackelton joined Pearce on piano for a stirring performance of “What He Didn’t Do” ahead of Gorley accepting his trophy. She says the song actually was the second one penned the day she was in the writing room with Gorley and Pearce. After finishing another tune that she describes as a sassy and uptempo song that was “more of a bop,” the trio felt great.

[RELATED: HARDY, Ashley Gorley Celebrated with Songwriter Awards at ACM Honors]

“Then Ashley said, ‘Well, now that we’re done tell me, what did he do?’ And Carly said, ‘Well, what didn’t he do?’” Shackelton recalls. “We were like, ‘Oh, gosh, we have to write that now.’ And we sat back down and it probably was written in less than an hour. It just really flowed out. … Part of our process is following the inspiration and letting it flow and not getting in the way.”

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for ACM)

Shackelton says Gorley, Pearce and the ACM wanted to celebrate the journey of “What He Didn’t Do.” She describes ACM Honors as “Music Row goes to the Ryman” and one where the community celebrates all its friends.

“What better way than to get to perform it at the Ryman?” she notes. “It was the honor of a lifetime for sure. Especially sharing the stage with Carly in the Mother Church, and being invited to perform on that stage with her, it’s just a dream come true for me.”

ACM Honors airs on Monday (September 18) from 8-10 p.m. ET on FOX.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)