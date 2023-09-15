Demi Lovato Updated ‘Cool for the Summer’ Lyrics Because ‘I Want it to Be Proud’

Demi Lovato recently stopped by The Zach Sang Show for an intimate conversation released on September 14. The pop star chatted about everything from her new record REVAMPED, being in the industry at a young age, becoming a meme, her journey with sobriety, and much more.

Lovato discussed what influenced her to record the record, out today (September 15), which gives her old hits new rock arrangements. “I wanted to do a greatest hits album without it being a greatest hits album,” Lovato said. “My fans love certain songs that maybe weren’t hits of mine but are deep cuts that fans know. ‘La La Land’ is one of them. It’s not a hit that was on the radio but it was a song fans of mine who have been fans of mine for a long time know very well.”

“I wanted to make a new album that reflected my new sound but was still reminiscent of the 2008-2009 era of when I released it, and I loved how it turned out,” she continued. “I’m really happy with it. The nostalgia is something millennials are really into right now, so that also played a factor in it as well.”

Lovato explained that they had pop songs that didn’t fit the current sound in her tour’s set list, so she turned them into rock versions. For some, she also revamped the lyrics. Sang asked Lovato about the new structure and words in the updated “Cool for the Summer.”

“I changed the lyric from ‘Don’t tell your mother’ to ‘Go tell your mother,’ Lovato said. “It’s proud, and I wanted that to be reflective. When I first released the song, I wasn’t in a place where I was comfortable enough in my sexuality to tell the world I was bi at the time, so the lyrics were reflective of where I was at emotionally, which was ‘Don’t tell your mother.'”

“I wasn’t telling my mom or dad that I was having feelings for women, and after I came out to my parents and to the rest of the world — first of all, my parents were like, ‘Yeah we listened to “Cool for the summer,” — we’re kind of aware already,'” Lovato said. “Once I came out, it was, ‘Why did I release a song with “Don’t tell your mother?”‘ It’s kind of shaming. I want it to be proud, so I changed the lyrics.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV