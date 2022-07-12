Halsey to Auction Off Original Paintings for National Abortion Fund

Halsey has been one of the most outspoken artists following the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe V. Wade. Now, the 27-year-old pop star is taking their advocacy for reproductive rights one step further by auctioning off a selection of original paintings they made during their Love and Power Tour, which wrapped up this past weekend. All of the proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortions.

Each of the paintings was created live in front of the audience across different shows in the run – Detroit, Boston, Nashville, Gulf Shores, and Portland. The single-line paintings were made in just three minutes as the Grammy nominee simultaneously sang one of their songs. The pieces are currently on display at Sotheby’s New York in a free exhibition, with bidding available online.

The paintings are on sale as part of Sotheby’s Contemporary Discoveries series, which focuses on art made after the 1960s. Other artists in the series include Os Gemeos, Victor Vasarely, Larry Poons, Larry Bell, and more. The sale opened Friday (July 9) and will continue on until July 19.

The paintings are just Halsey’s latest foray into advocacy for reproductive rights, following striking visuals being made for the remainder of the tour that highlight information about abortions. They also routinely led their concert crowds in chants of “my body, my choice.” Check out the paintings below.

The first 5 'Be Kind' paintings from the #LoveandPowerTour are available for bidding on Sotheby's with all proceeds going towards the National Network of Abortion Funds!



Check it out here: https://t.co/94qOFwe3oW pic.twitter.com/gzWoAaQ9Hu — Halsey Updates (@HalseyUpdates) July 11, 2022

Photo: Capitol Records