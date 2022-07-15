Ricky Martin Could Face Up to 50 Years in Prison Following New Details in Allegations of Abusive Relationship

Nearly a week after it was revealed that an unidentified man had allegedly filed a domestic violence restraining order against singer Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico, the artist’s brother Eric Martin has revealed that the accuser is the singer’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, according to a report in the Spanish newspaper Marca.

When the complaint was initially filed, the alleged victim’s name was kept anonymous under Law 54, known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. Sanchez, 21, said that after he ended the seven-month relationship with his uncle, Martin did not take it well and continued to loiter outside of his home and consistently reach out to him. He added that there was physical and psychological abuse that occurred during their relationship.

On July 2, Sanchez went directly to police seeking a temporary restraining order and was granted one based on the evidence presented.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” said a representative for Martin in a statement. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

On July 4, Martin took to Twitter to say that the allegations against him were false. “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” said Martin in his statement. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Under Puerto Rican law, allegations of incest are taken seriously, and if proven guilty, Martin could face up to 50 years in prison.

A court hearing is reportedly scheduled for both parties on July 21.

