Fire up the grill and pull out the hamburger buns—the Game has started some beef with fellow rapper Eminem, and this roast is on fire.

The Game dropped his 10th studio album, Drillmatic – Mind vs. Heart, on August 12 and one of the tracks is a direct diss track intended to stir a response from Eminem. The song, titled “The Black Slim Shady,” is the longest song on the impressive 31-track album by several minutes. More specifically, though, “The Black Slim Shady” riffs off of several of Eminem’s own songs including the obvious “The Real Slim Shady.” The Game, born Jayceon Taylor, also imitates and mocks Eminem’s flow from “My Name Is” with the line, Hi, I’m the Black Slim Shady, in addition to Eminem’s songs “Stan” and “Lose Yourself” among others.

And to show that he really did his homework on the “‘Till I Collapse” singer, the Game makes a reference to Eminem’s belief that he can rhyme almost anything with the word “orange.” So silence, I’m—, I’m thinkin’, uh, mm, yeah/ Nothin’ rhymes with orange!, the Game raps.

Getting even more personal, the Game mentions Eminem’s daughter and ex-wife Kim Scott in the ten-minute and twenty-five-second song. And, if we know anything about Eminem’s track record, bringing his daughter Hailie into the conversation is a sure-fire way of getting the rapper riled up.

Upon hearing the ending of the rap, we’re even more certain that the Game is awaiting a response from Slim Shady. After all, his outro is a taunt for just that:

Mr. Shady, don’t be shady

Pick that pen up, don’t be lazy

Call up Dre and get that Dre beat

Jump off stage if shit get crazy

Mr. Shady, don’t be shady

Pick that pen up, don’t be lazy

Call up Dre and get that Dre beat

Jump off stage if shit get crazy.