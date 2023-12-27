Swifties Uncover Scrapped Taylor Swift Collaboration With Matty Healy on ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

A Taylor Swift fan unwrapped her vinyl edition of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) recently and found a surprising detail among the vault tracks. Apparently, Swift collaborated with The 1975’s Matty Healy on the track “Slut!,” which was then unreleased. The vinyl credited the band in the title, and there was an additional verse added to the song.

“Just casually unwrapping my vinyl and seeing THIS,” wrote TikTok user Emma (@emmahanobrien) in a video. She showed a close-up of the record’s liner notes, where The 1975 is clearly credited. Additionally, Matty Healy is singularly credited with co-writing the track.

Swifties Inconsolable After Alleged Collab Between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Uncovered

Swifties were incensed in the comments of the video, with one exclaiming, “WHAT IF HE TOOK [the song] BACK BECAUSE WE DIDN’T LIKE HIM.” When Healy and Swift were allegedly dating, Swifties were notoriously venomous towards The 1975 frontman because of his past behavior. Healy has documented instances of negative comments toward Swift, saying that dating her would be “emasculating.” However, they dated for about a month and seem to be friends now. The duo appears to have formed a close-knit collaborative circle with Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff.

Other fans were upset that this version of “Slut!” was kept from them. “Honestly it did feel like a 1975 song so this makes total sense,” one wrote, with another writing, “I feel personally robbed.” Others were glad the version wasn’t released, with fans adamantly expressing their distaste for Matty Healy.

“I’m glad we didn’t get this,” one person wrote, while another wrote succinctly, “This is the worst day of my life,” allegedly referring to the collab. While the collab is still unconfirmed, according to a report from Newsweek, Emma purchased the record from Target. The retailer has allegedly removed the item from their website.

The TikTok did not play the vinyl version of the song, so there is currently no confirmation that the collaboration is real. While some fans claimed it was fake, they provided no evidence of that fact.

