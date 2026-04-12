Eric Church Performs Show Two Days After Breaking His Foot in Freak Accident

The show must go on. Eric Church proved just that when he took the stage in Jacksonville, Florida, just two days after he broke his foot.

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Amid his Free the Machine Tour, the country singer told the crowd how he injured himself and wound up in a boot.

“I have made it 44 tour dates unscathed,” Church told the audience at the penultimate show of his tour. “Forty-eight hours ago—I wish I could give you a better story—I jumped out of bed, forgot about a suitcase at the end of the bed, and I kicked the s**t out of that suitcase. And I broke my foot.”

Church shook his head in disbelief as he told the story, as he promised the crowd, “What I lack in mobility, I’m going to make up with passion.”

Church also addressed his injury when he performed his 2006 track “These Boots.” Given the medical boot he was sporting, Church found himself laughing during the song.

He also changed a line in the track, singing about how his boots “nearly kicked that suitcase across the room.”

Church wrapped up his tour the following night with a performance in Tampa, Florida.

Eric Church’s Year Ahead

Church’s injury came just days after he performed the national anthem with Joanna Cotten ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays’ game against the Chicago Cubs. The game was a noteworthy one, as it marked the first time the Rays played at their Tropicana Field since a 2024 hurricane destroyed the sports venue.

Now, after wrapping up his tour, Church is slowing down a bit. The singer is scheduled to play a benefit concert in Nashville on April 15. He’ll also be a part of Trombone Shorty’s 40th Birthday Concert in New Orleans on April 25.

Church is off for the entirety of May and will play just two sets in June—at New Jersey’s Barefoot Country Music Fest and at Alan Jackson’s last-ever show in Nashville.

He will have three shows in both July and August. Church’s last scheduled show of the year is currently slated to occur at Canada’s YQM Country Fest on Aug. 28.

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