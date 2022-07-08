Eric Clapton Releases New Song “Pompous Fool,” Following Retirement of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Eric Clapton has released an upbeat new song “Pompous Fool.”

Singing Don’t you worry, don’t be blue / Let your woman, take care of you / Live your life, by the golden rule / Pay no mind, to the pompous fool, Clapton released the track unexpectedly without any previous press or further explanation around the song.

Released on the same day the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his retirement, following ongoing scandals, fans have theorized that the song is inspired by the British politician

In the past, the guitarist has been critical of Johnson particularly around his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic when the prime minister decided that proof of vaccination would be required at venues for U.K. concertgoers.

“Following the PM’s announcement,” said Clapton at the time, “I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton, who has been outspokenly anti-Covid vaccine and against the lockdown throughout the pandemic, and said he suffered “severe reactions” from the AstraZeneca vaccine, released “This Has Gotta Stop,” addressing the new rules around live performance in lyrics This has gotta stop / Enough is enough / I can’t take this BS any longer / It’s gone far enough.”

Currently on the North American leg of his 2022 tour, the guitar legend recently tested positive shortly after his second concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, according to an official statement on Clapton’s Facebook page, and had to reschedule several dates of his European tour.