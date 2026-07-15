Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1975

If you are a baby boomer, chances are you got to hear a ton of amazing classic rock music in the year 1975, specifically. In fact, I can bet that you still know each of the following four tracks from that year like the back of your hand. You might even remember each and every word. Let’s test my theory, shall we?

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc from ‘The Original Soundtrack’

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This is a pretty self-indulgent entry for me, as I absolutely love this song. But “I’m Not In Love” by 10cc was also one of the biggest hits of 1975, so I think it’s worthy of a spot on our list of classic rock songs that baby boomer music fans still remember. This glittery progressive pop and soft rock tune peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen from ‘A Night At The Opera’

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How could I leave this song off of this particular list? There probably isn’t a song released in 1975 that is more memorable than “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. Even if you aren’t a baby boomer, I bet you can sing at least a chunk of the lyrics from memory. This art rock anthem for the ages was a smash hit in 1975, peaking at No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on countless other charts.

“Fame” by David Bowie from ‘Young Americans’

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A little funky, a little soulful, but still very much a classic rock staple. Few songs from 1975 are catchier than David Bowie’s “Fame”. This smash hit from Young Americans was actually a co-written effort between Bowie, Carlos Alomar, and none other than The Beatles’ John Lennon. “Fame” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 17 on the UK Singles chart.

“Take It To The Limit” by Eagles from ‘One Of These Nights’

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Eagles were having one heck of a time in the 1970s, so there’s no way I could leave out one of their 1975 offerings. Considering how memorable “Take It To The Limit” is, I think it deserves a spot on this list. This memorable classic rock jam was a No. 4 hit on the Hot 100, and many an Eagles fan got to enjoy seeing Randy Meisner’s electrifying performances of the song live.

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