Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Radio Hits From 1966

Many a baby boomer enjoyed the radio back in 1966, and tons of amazing music dropped that very year. If you’re one such individual, the tunes you heard on the radio back in 1966 might have formed your music taste as an adult. And you might just remember the following four hits word-for-word. Let’s get nostalgic!

“What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted” by Jimmy Ruffin from ‘Jummy Ruffin Sings Top Ten’

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Remember this soulful pop hit from Jimmy Ruffin? It was one of the biggest pop hits of the year in 1966. “What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted” is a ballad about moving on after being left by one’s lover, and plenty of listeners resonated with it. This Motown Records smash hit was a No. 7 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a No. 6 hit on the R&B chart in the US. The song also did well in the UK at No. 8.

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“Last Train To Clarksville” by The Monkees from ‘The Monkees’

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This hit from the world-famous television band was popular among the youths of 1966 and adults alike. “Last Train To Clarksville” remains The Monkees’ most famous hit song, and it made it to more episodes of their self-titled television show (seven episodes, to be exact) than any other song. “Last Train To Clarksville” is a country rock jam that topped the Hot 100 and reached the Top 20 in numerous other countries, too.

“Strangers In The Night” by Frank Sinatra from ‘Strangers In The Night’

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Frank Sinatra was still pulling in hits in the mid-1960s. It’s safe to say that “Strangers In The Night” was his biggest song of 1966. This traditional pop classic was a No. 1 smash hit on the Hot 100 and Easy Listening charts, as well as the UK Singles chart. The single was so popular that it led to the album of the same name, which would become Sinatra’s most successful record commercially.

“Good Lovin’” by The Young Rascals from ‘The Young Rascals’

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How about a little bit of blue-eyed soul? “Good Lovin’” was originally a 1965 doo-wop song by The Olympics. The Young Rascals released their version in 1966, and it was a radio smash hit that no baby boomer could miss at the time. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. And bands like The Grateful Dead and others would continue to cover it through the years.

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