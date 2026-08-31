Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Radio Hits From 1968

If you’re a baby boomer, you got treated to some seriously amazing music on the radio in 1968. And the following four songs are probably still playing on repeat in your brain years later. Sing along if you’d like!

“Lady Madonna” by The Beatles

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Naturally, The Beatles make it to our list of baby boomer-beloved radio hits from 1968. Quite a few songs were all over the airwaves that year from the Fab Four, but I went with the slightly underrated “Lady Madonna”.

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This non-album single was more of a boogie-woogie venture, which was a sharp departure from the band’s psychedelic phase. “Lady Madonna” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 in the UK.

“The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly” by Hugo Montenegro from ‘Music From The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, A Fistful Of Dollars And For A Few Dollars More’

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Any Western fan remembers the theme song from the 1966 film The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly. Just a couple of years after that movie became a smash hit, composer Hugo Montenegro dropped a cover of that theme, and listeners were obsessed with it. This instrumental, despite being lyric-less, was a hit on the radio. “The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Tighten Up” by Archie Bell & The Drells from ‘Tighten Up’

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Remember this funky soul hit from Archie Bell & The Drells? “Tighten Up” was quite a hit on multiple charts back in 1968. It topped both the Hot R&B and Hot 100 charts and did numbers in Canada as well. If the name isn’t super familiar, just let the song get to the chorus. You’ll be transported back in time in an instant.

“Hello, I Love You” by The Doors from ‘Waiting For The Sun’

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“Hello, I Love You” by The Doors is one of the most memorable songs on our list of baby boomer-beloved radio tunes from 1968. It was a bit of a controversial one, as many Doors fans believed it didn’t reflect the band’s true sound, what with its pop-leaning approach and commercialized lyrics. But that didn’t stop “Hello, I Love You” from becoming a hit, and it topped the Hot 100 chart that year.

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