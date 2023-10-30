Blink-182’s New Album Debuts At No. 1 on ‘Billboard’ 200, while Rolling Stones Hit No. 3 on the U.S. Chart

Blink-182‘s first studio album in 12 years with the band’s original lineup, One More Time…, was released on October 20, and just recently debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 1 in the U.S. Tom DeLonge left the band in 2015, but recently rejoined bandmates Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus in 2022 for this new album and a slew of live performances, including Coachella 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

One More Time… is the band’s ninth studio album and the first recording as the original trio since the Dogs Eating Dogs EP from 2012. Blink-182 put out two other albums in between with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba: California from 2016 and Nine from 2019. This new album is also the band’s third to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which includes California and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket from 2001.

[RELATED: Blink-182 Tribute the Ramones in Music Video for “Dance With Me”]

Other chart-related accolades for One More Time… include the singles “Edging” and “One More Time” hitting No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart. “Edging” was No. 1 for 13 weeks, while “One More Time” hit the top for two weeks. Both songs also reached Nos. 61 and 62, respectively, on the multi-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to a report from Billboard, those were the highest charting singles for the band since “I Miss You” hit No. 42 in 2004.

Additionally, the Rolling Stones‘ new album Hackney Diamonds debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S., adding to the album’s overwhelming Top 10 successes. Hackney Diamonds hit No. 1 on the U.K. charts, making it their 14th No. 1 album in the U.K. The Stones are now tied with Robbie Williams for most No. 1 albums, with only The Beatles beating them out with 16.

The Rolling Stones have the most top 10-charting albums in the history of the Billboard 200 with a whopping 38 top 10 releases. As their first original material since A Bigger Bang from 2005, the accolades are well deserved for the legendary band.

While the Rolling Stones took the top spot in the U.K., Blink-182 wasn’t far behind at No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart. The Stones were also top in Australia, with Hackney Diamonds hitting No. 1 on Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella