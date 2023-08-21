Lana Del Rey Unveils Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Lana Del Rey isn’t done with touring. On Monday (August 21), Del Rey announced several new concert dates for the fall of 2023. Across September and October, the dreamy singer will perform 10 shows that are mostly in the southern U.S.

Videos by American Songwriter

The trek begins on September 14 at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, followed by stops in Austin and Dallas, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania before it wraps at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday (August 25) at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour is in support of her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which was released in March 2023. She’s since released the title track, “A&W” and “The Grants” as singles, with “A&W” cracking the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. The album also features collaborations with Jon Batiste, the Bleachers, Tommy Genesis, and more.

[RELATED: Lana Del Rey Creates Billboard in Ex-Boyfriend’s Hometown to Promote New Album]

Outside of her own music, Del Rey was a guest vocalist on “Snow on the Beach” on Taylor Swift’s mega-popular album, Midnights. Swift had previously referred to Del Rey as “one of my favorite artists of this decade” and “in my opinion, the most influential artist in pop.” Despite not being released as a single, “Snow” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, serving as Del Rey’s highest-reaching song on the all-encompassing chart. The song also charted in multiple countries around the world.

Del Rey has spent the summer of 2023 on the festival circuit that included stops at Newport Folk Festival, Glastonbury Festival, and Lollapalooza. Del Rey caught flack from fans during her set at Glastonbury Festival when she took the stage 30 minutes late. A recent show in Mexico City in August 2023 also made headlines when several fans were seen collapsing in the audience in a domino-like effect.

Lana Del Rey 2023 Fall Tour Dates:

Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images for ABA