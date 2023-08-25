Every Surprise Song Taylor Swift Has Performed on the U.S. Leg of the Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is worth the price of a ticket on paper alone. Taylor Swift playing through the highlights of all of her albums in one night? Sign us up! But, the deal is made even sweeter by the inclusion of the “Surprise Song” segment.

Three hours isn’t enough to truly hit every high point in Swift’s sprawling career. The “Surprise Song” segment offers the “All Too Well” singer an opportunity to throw in a hidden gem or a single that didn’t make the original cut. Attendees are sat on the edge of their seats for most of the show waiting to see what surprise song they can boast Swift played at their show.

Highlights from past “Surprise Song” segments include “Cowboy Like Me,” “The Best Day,” and “Last Kiss.” With 52 dates under her belt, Swift has performed quite a few “Surprise Songs.” Find a full list (per PopBuzz) of the songs she has chosen so far, below.

Every Song Taylor Swift has Performed as a “Surprise Song” on the U.S. Leg of the Eras Tour

Glendale, AZ (March 17) – ‘mirrorball’ and ‘Tim McGraw’

Glendale, AZ (March 18) – ‘State of Grace’ and ‘this is me trying’

Las Vegas, NV (March 24) – ‘Our Song’ and ‘Snow on the Beach’

Las Vegas, NV (March 25) – ‘cowboy like me’ (with Marcus Mumford) and ‘White Horse’

Arlington, TX (March 31) – ‘Sad Beautiful Tragic’ and ‘Ours’

Arlington, TX (April 1) – ‘Death By a Thousand Cuts’ and ‘Clean’

Arlington, TX (April 2) – ‘Jump Then Fall’ and ‘The Lucky One’

Tampa, FL (April 13) – ‘Speak Now’ and ‘Treacherous’

Tampa, FL (April 14) – ‘The Great War’ (with Aaron Dessner) and ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’

Tampa, FL (April 15) – ‘mad woman’ (with Aaron Dessner) and ‘Mean’

Houston, TX (April 21) – ‘Wonderland’ and ‘You’re Not Sorry’

Houston, TX (April 22) – ‘A Place In This World’ and ‘Today Was A Fairytale’

Houston, TX (April 23) – ‘Begin Again’ and ‘Cold as You’

Atlanta, GA (April 28) – ‘The Other Side of the Door’ and ‘Coney Island’

Atlanta, GA (April 29) – ‘High Infidelity’ and ‘Gorgeous’

Atlanta, GA (April 30) – ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ and ‘How You Get The Girl’

Nashville, TN (May 5) – ‘Sparks Fly’ and ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’

Nashville, TN (May 6) – ‘Out of the Woods’ and ‘Fifteen’

Nashville, TN (May 7) – ‘Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve’ (with Aaron Dessner) and ‘Mine’

Philadelphia, PA (May 12) – ‘gold rush’ and ‘Come Back… Be Here’

Philadelphia, PA (May 13) – ‘Forever & Always’ and ‘This Love’

Philadelphia, PA (May 14) – ‘Hey Stephen’ and ‘The Best Day’

Foxborough, MA (May 19) – ‘Should’ve Said No’ and ‘Better Man’

Foxborough, MA (May 20) – ‘Question…?’ and ‘Invisible’

Foxborough, MA (May 21) – ‘I Think He Knows’ and ‘Red’

East Rutherford, NJ (May 26) – ‘Getaway Car’ (with Jack Antonoff) and ‘Maroon’

East Rutherford, NJ (May 27) – ‘Holy Ground’ and ‘False God’

East Rutherford, NJ (May 28) – ‘Welcome To New York’ and ‘Clean’

Chicago, IL (Jun 2) – ‘I Wish You Would’ and ‘the lakes’

Chicago, IL (Jun 3) – ‘You All Over Me’ (with Maren Morris) and ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

Chicago, IL (Jun 4) – ‘Hits Different’ and ‘The Moment I Knew’

Detroit, MI (Jun 9) – ‘Haunted’ and ‘I Almost Do’

Detroit, MI (Jun 10) – ‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’ and ‘Breathe’

Pittsburgh, PA (June 16) – ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ and ‘The Last Time’

Pittsburgh, PA (June 17) – ‘seven’ (with Aaron Dessner) and ‘The Story of Us’

Minneapolis, MN (June 23) – ‘Paper Rings’ and ‘If This Was A Movie’

Minneapolis, MN (June 24) – ‘Dear John’ and ‘Daylight’

Cincinnati, OH (June 30) – ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ and ‘evermore’

Cincinnati, OH (July 1) – ‘ivy’ (with Aaron Dessner), ‘I miss you, I’m sorry’ (with Gracie Abrams) and ‘Call It What You Want’

Kansas City, MO (July 7) – ‘Never Grow Up’ and ‘When Emma Falls in Love’

Kansas City, MO (July 8) – ‘Last Kiss’ and ‘dorothea’

Denver, CO (July 14) – ‘Picture To Burn’ and ‘Timeless’

Denver, CO (July 15) – ‘Starlight’ and ‘Back To December’

Seattle, WA (July 22) – ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ and ‘Everything Has Changed’

Seattle, WA (July 23) – ‘Message In A Bottle’ and ‘Tied Together With A Smile’

Santa Clara, CA (July 28) – ‘right where you left me’ (with Aaron Dessner) and ‘Castles Crumbling’

Santa Clara, CA (July 29) – ‘Stay Stay Stay’ and ‘All of the Girls You’ve Loved Before’

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 3) – ‘I Can See You’ and Maroon’

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 4) – ‘Our Song’ and ‘You Are In Love’

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 5) – ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’ and ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 7) – ‘Dress’ and ‘exile’

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 8) – ‘I Know Places’ and ‘King of My Heart’

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 9) – ‘New Romantics’ and ‘New Year’s Day’

