Taylor Swift Starts Over Twice After Forgetting Lyrics to “Last Kiss” Mid Concert

Taylor Swift encountered a delightful challenge recalling her song lyrics during her recent Eras Tour performance in Kansas City, Mo. On Saturday, during the acoustic segment of her show at Geha Field, located at Arrowhead Stadium, the 33-year-old amusingly experienced a lapse in memory not once, but twice, while performing her poignant 2010 Speak Now ballad, “Last Kiss.”

While flawlessly delivering the initial two lines of the opening verse, Swift inadvertently skipped ahead to the “July ninth” segment of the second verse before stopping to acknowledge her error.

“Oh my God, the words,” she started. “We have this rule on this tour where if I mess up a song that I have to play it again some other time on the tour so that I can avenge myself. I got too excited, I got too excited. Will you allow me the honor of starting over?”

The singer went ahead and sang the song again, getting past the first three lines before stopping once again. “Oh my God! No, those are the right lyrics. I swear that I will not mess this up again! Oh my God! This one, I love this one. Why am I doing this to this song?,” she told the crowd.

Starting over once again, Swift gave the perfect rendition of the song without messing up, as the crowd cheered her on, laughing at the silly incident. “Last Kiss” is one of Swift’s fan-favorite songs, reaching No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 2010,

On Saturday the pop artists also went on to debut “Dorothea” live for the very first time. She also made headlines this weekend after she premiered the video for “I Can See You (Taylor Version)” to the crowd, which starred Joey King, Presley Cash, and Taylor Lautner. All stars joined her on stage to present the video. The song is part of the “From the Vault” songs that are included in her newly recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor Version).

In the video, Lautner and King find themselves inside a museum, embarking on a daring mission to rescue Swift from a secured vault. Within this vault, Swift is trapped alongside the framed cover art of her album, Speak Now. As they navigate through the room, Cash takes on the role of their behind-the-scenes communications director, orchestrating their every move.

The museum is equipped with intricate laser obstacles and intense fight sequences against those who seek to hinder their quest to reclaim what rightfully belongs to Swift. The clip serves as a metaphor for Swift’s reclamation of her artistic works from her former record label, Big Machine.

(Photo Credit: Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )