Watch: Taylor Swift and Marcus Mumford Sing “cowboy like me” At The Eras Tour

If there’s one song Swifties have been universally begging for on the Eras Tour, it’s “cowboy like me.” The western-inspired song is featured on Swift’s evermore album but has since fallen by the wayside. Despite being an undisputed fan favorite, Swift hasn’t paid it much attention—until this past weekend.

At her first show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Swift made a point to tell the crowd “we don’t have guests at this show.” The following night, Swift went back on her word, tapping Marcus Mumford to give “cowboy like me” its live debut.

“Las Vegas, Nevada, you are so lucky, because we do have a special guest with us tonight,” Swift said before bringing Mumford onto the stage. “Would you sing ‘cowboy like me’ with me?”

The pair then delivered a honeyed rendition of the evermore track. Mumford featured on the recorded version of the track as well, adding in background vocals. Though Swift has never sung “cowboy like me” live before, Mumford made it a staple in his own shows. He played the acoustic ballad nearly 50 times throughout last year.

Check out the duet, below.

Elsewhere in the night, Swift gave the Fearless cut “White Horse” its Eras debut. It was the first time Swift had played the track since 2018.

The previous night’s “surprise songs” set included her Lana Del Rey assisted “Snow on the Beach” and “Our Song,” dedicated to opening act Beabadoobee.

The sprawling, 52-date tour marks Swift’s first trek in five years. Her set alone—not even counting her opening acts—runs three hours long. The extended runtime has allowed Swift to play a vast range of songs from her 10 studio albums.

Each album has been given a dedicated section on the tour, complete with costume changes and elaborate stage designs.

