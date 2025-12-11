Ex-Journey Singer Steve Perry Launches Holiday Auction Featuring Autographed Albums, Lyric Sheets, and Other Cool Memorabilia

In June 2025, Steve Perry auctioned off various pieces of personal memorabilia to support the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s efforts to help those affected by the wildfires that devastated parts of the Los Angeles area earlier this year. The initiative raised $215,000 for the cause.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, the former Journey frontman has launched a new auction just in time for the holidays to benefit Gilead House. That organization works to aid unhoused single mothers and their children, many of whom have experienced domestic violence. Gilead House’s goal is to help these woman and children “rebuild their lives with dignity, strength, and courage.”

[RELATED: Ex-Journey Singer Steve Perry’s Memorabilia Auction Brought in Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars for California Fire Relief]

The auction features 92 items, all signed by Perry. They include handwritten lyrics, musical instruments, drum heads, baseball jackets, vinyl LPs and singles, CDs, cassettes, tour posters and programs, turntable slip mats, art prints, and a Diamond Award plaque for Journey’s Escape album. The memorabilia are up for bid now at DarkivesCollectibles.com. The auction ends on Tuesday, December 16, at 3 p.m. ET.

Perry issued an exclusive statement to American Songwriter about the auction.

“I’m deeply grateful for the support behind my charitable auctions,” he said. “The holidays are a moment to pause, reflect, and give to those who need it most. Coming together with my fans to raise money for much-needed causes means the world to me, and my hope is that we can make this an annual tradition.”

More About Perry’s Holiday Auction

Perry talked about the motivation behind his holiday auction in a promotional video posted on his official YouTube channel.

“The holidays have always held a special place in my heart—the music, the warmth, the sense of togetherness,” the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer noted in the clip. “And for me, this time of year has always been about doing something for someone else simply because it might help them. That’s a big part of why this auction means so much to me. It’s a chance for all of us to give back and make a real difference together.”

He continued, “More than anything, I hope these pieces bring you as much joy as you’ve given me throughout my career. Every song I’ve ever sang, every note I’ve ever recorded has always been about you. If these items can carry even a small part of the connection into your homes, a memory, an inspiration, a smile, while raising money for a great cause, then it means the world to me. From my heart to yours, happy holidays and thank you for being a part of this journey with me.

Like Perry’s previous charity auction, the new sale was organized in partnership with Darkives Collectibles. Darkives Collectibles is an archival memorabilia platform launched by Steve’s current record label, Dark Horse Records.

Perry Has Released a New Video for His Holiday Tune “This Christmas”

In other news, a new animated video for Perry’s 2022 solo holiday song “This Christmas” has premiered on his YouTube channel. The clip follows a train as it passes through towns and a city on a snowy evening during Christmas time.

As the train chugs along, we see various people skating on a pond, riding sleds, and building a snowman, as well as others socializing inside their homes and apartments. The clip ends with a Christmas-themed surprise, as the train’s destination is revealed.

“This Christmas” is a mellow, jazz-influenced tune that first appeared on the deluxe digital version of Perry’s 2021 solo holiday album, The Season, which was released in 2022. The song also is featured on The Season 3, an expanded version of The Season that was released in 2024.

Perry’s handwritten lyrics to “This Christmas” are up for bid as part of his holiday auction. Steve also is auctioning handwritten lyrics to the Journey songs “Separate Ways” and “Only the Young.”

(Photo by David Zonshine)