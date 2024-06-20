49 Winchester Used Footage from Amsterdam and Prague to Create New Video for “Fast Asleep”

Last month 49 Winchester dipped into their early catalog for the new single “Fast Asleep” featuring the Czech National Symphony Orchestra. Today (June 20), they released the official video for the track. The clip features shots of the band’s performance in Amsterdam as well as the orchestra recording the string arrangement for the track.

49 Winchester bassist Chase Chafin spoke about the video in a statement. “Between working with Stewart Myers in the studio here in Virginia, to getting the orchestral track from across the world in Prague to filming the video at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, it was an incredible experience bringing one of the band’s earliest songs to life for the Leavin’ This Holler,” he shared. “It’s one that we are super proud of and we can’t wait for the world to hear the full album in August,” he added.

49 Winchester Dug Deep and Unearthed “Fast Asleep”

Longtime 49 Winchester fans may remember “Fast Asleep” from the band’s early shows. It was one of the first songs they wrote and was a staple of their setlist for quite a while. However, it fell to the wayside over the years. Isaac Gibson spoke about the track upon its release last month.

“This tune is an emotional sledgehammer. I wrote it when I was 19 years old, as one of the very first 49 Winchester songs,” he shared. “We used to play it live back in those earliest days but it somehow worked its way out of the setlist. We knew it was still a great song and wanted to breathe new life into it, and I think we achieved that,” he added. The combination of the band’s evolved sound and the addition of the string arrangement achieved that goal in spades.

Leavin’ This Holler Tracklist and Information

Leavin’ This Holler will hit record store shelves and streaming platforms on August 2 via New West Records. It will be available on CD and several limited-edition vinyl variants. Pre-orders for the album are available now through the New West Records store.

Tracklist:

“Favor” “Hillbilly Happy” “Make It Count” “Leavin’ This Holler” “Fast Asleep” “Tulsa” “Rest of My Days” “Traveling Band” “Anchor”

Featured Image by Thomas Crabtree