Exclusive First Listen: Greylan James Teams with NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler on “Old Truck Young Love”

These days there is a lot of talk about all-star supergroups. But what about super groups with literal all-stars?

Well, when it comes to the new single, “Old Truck Young Love,” by country singer Greylan James, the idea of all-stars comes into full form because James worked on his new quintessential country track with six-time NBA all-star and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Who knew Butler was a country songwriter and genre aficionado? Well, we all do now.

And American Songwriter premiering the exclusive first listen of the song today, which you can check out below, along with an image of the collaborative group. Butler is clearly venturing into the songwriting space and tapping into his love for country tunes with the release of the new song, which he co-wrote with James and co.

Butler joined James, Jessi Alexander, and Ben Hayslip for the foursome collab, making the NBA standout’s first foray into lyric penning. The song is sung by the 25-year-old smooth-sounding James, who moved to Nashville from Knoxville, Tennessee when he turned 18, just seven years ago.

In just a few years, James has racked up impressive cuts under his belt as a songwriter, including songs by Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Chris Young, Jordan Davis, and Chris Jansen to name a few. A few of his cuts include “Happy Does” by Kenny Chesney, and “Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis and he also co-wrote Darius Rucker’s new single, “Ol’ Church Hymn.”

“Writing with Jimmy Buckets was an incredible experience on many different levels. I’m a lifelong NBA fan, so obviously getting the opportunity of getting to meet Jimmy had me through the roof,” says James of the new collaboration. “But as soon as the starstruck wore off and we started talking about country music and writing a song, I quickly realized Jimmy’s love and passion for the songwriting process was deep. His song ideas were fresh, inspiring, and dang good. He made everyone in the room feel as big as him, which is saying a lot because I think he’s 6’8. I’m so excited for people to hear what we cooked up that day together.”

Adds Hayslip, “Jimmy brings such positive energy and eagerness to learn to a writing room. And he’s a fast learner. You can tell he’s soaking up the process. He also has a mind for what is and what isn’t a great song idea. It was a pleasure to sit in a room with him and write a couple of songs.”

Check out the new track below.