Jason Aldean’s Top 10 Songs

The 44-year-old Macon, Georgia-born country artist Jason Aldean is a hit-maker.

A whopping 24 of his 35 singles have hit No. 1 on either the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts. We’re consulting with the Guinness Book of World Records but we think that’s an all-timer.

Aldean released his debut self-titled LP in 2005 and has released 10 more records since then, including his latest, Macon, in 2021. Aldean plans to drop a new record in 2022 called, Georgia, as a follow-up. He’s also worked with legendary artists Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood.

Here we wanted to celebrate the hit songwriter with his Top 10 tracks (though we are well aware the artist has many more standouts than just these). So, without further ado, let’s get into Aldean’s Top 10 songs.

10. “She’s Country“

9. “Burnin’ It Down“

8. “Take A Little Ride“

7. “Tonight Looks Good On You“

6. “Why“

5. “If I Didn’t Love You“

4. “Fly Over States“

3. “Big Green Tractor“

2. “Dirt Road Anthem“

1. “When She Says Baby“

Photo by Joseph Llanes / The Greenroom PR