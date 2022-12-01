Carrie Underwood Announces 2023 Las Vegas Return

Carrie Underwood’s high-flying, pyrotechnic-filled Las Vegas residency, Reflection – think Cirque du Soleil, but make it country – is coming back to the Strip for 2023.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” the country star shared in a statement. “Reflection is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones tour and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

Catch glimpses of what to expect from her Reflection shows in the announcement clip, below.

“Performing live for an audience is my favorite part of what I do, and I love the idea of giving the audience a show and not just a concert,” Underwood told Billboard about her residency. “We can do things in this production we aren’t able to do out on the road.”

She continued, “I have always loved touring and coming to the fans where they are, but it’s great to be in one place and get to perform for audiences from all over the world who are all coming to a city like Vegas to have a great time. Of course, at the end of the show, it’s nice just to go up to my room and get to bed!”

Coming in hot off a tour in support of her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, the “Before He Cheats” singer will begin the new leg of the residency on June 21. Seeing an 18-date run throughout June, July, September, November, and December, her stint at Resorts World Las Vegas will wrap on December 9, 2023.

General on-sale for the new residency dates begins on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT via rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/carrie-underwood and axs.com/carrieinvegas.

Jun. 21

Jun. 23

Jun. 24

Jun. 28

Jun. 30

Jul. 1

Sept. 20

Sept. 22

Sept. 23

Sept. 27

Sept. 29

Sept. 30

Nov. 29

Dec. 1

Dec. 2

Dec. 6

Dec. 8

Dec. 9

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for CMT