Maren Morris Seemingly Comments on “Try That In A Small Town” with Music Video

Fans are interpreting a new Maren Morris post to be a jab at Jason Aldean and his recent “Try That In A Small Town” controversy. The singer posted a teaser clip on her Instagram that seems to be a play on small-town devotion.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the short clip–which seems to come from a music video–the camera zooms in on a fake sign that reads, “Welcome to Our Perfect Small Town, From Sunrise to Sundown.” The sign seems to be a nod to “sundown towns,” or white neighborhoods that are holding on to segregation in any way they can. The teaser seems right in line with Morris’ past political statements.

“I’m done filling a cup with a hole in the bottom,” Morris wrote in the caption of the photo. Check it out, below.

[RELATED: Maren Morris Gives Sneak Peek of New Song on Stage in London]

Fans and Morris’ fellow musicians took to the comments of her post to express support for the impending release.

Fellow Highwoman Brandi Carlile jumped in the comment to say, “Oh is it ON” while another fan wrote, “Maren in her petty era I am here for it.”

Another fan heralded Morris for standing up against “senseless bullies.” “Maren Morris is a boss and a hero who isn’t afraid to be a bigger human,” they wrote.

Aldean shared “Try That In A Small Town” back in May, but he came under fire about a month ago. According to Aldean, the song was about the “unspoken rule” that people in a small town “have each other’s backs.”

“It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost,” he added. “Deep down we are all ready to get back to that.”

After the release of the accompanying music video, the public pointed out the racist origins of the filming location. The song has since been shrouded in controversy. Uncover, the meaning behind the song, HERE.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival