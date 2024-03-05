Exclusive: Spencer Thomas Introduces Sophomore Album “Joke of Life” with Standout Track “How Come Heartbreak”

Spencer Thomas released his debut album Hangin’ Tough in 2019. Since then, Thomas has relocated to Athens, Georgia, and taken his place behind the keyboard for acclaimed rockers Futurebirds. However, he was far from ready to let go of his solo career. Today, he announced his next solo album The Joke of Life. American Songwriter is proud to premiere the first official release from his sophomore effort. Listen to “How Come Heartbreak” below.

Thomas will release The Joke of Life on May 17 via Strolling Bones Records. It will be available across streaming platforms, compact disc, and a limited “Sunrise Yellow” color vinyl edition autographed by Thomas. The album is available for pre-order now from Strolling Bones.

The Joke of Life is an album more than three years in the making. Thomas put the record together in Athens, Georgia with a “who’s who” of the city’s lauded music scene. The album will feature members of Futurebirds, Drive-By Truckers, Rose Motel, My Morning Jacket, Reptar, and more.

Throughout the 10-track collection, Thomas examines the space between expectations of life and the reality that sometimes clashes horribly with those expectations. At the same time, it sees the multi-talented artist working through a period of change and rebirth.

Spencer Thomas Discusses “How Come Heartbreak”

Thomas spoke exclusively to American Songwriter about “How Come Heartbreak.” He discussed both the song’s meaning and production.

“The dead of night, where our worst thoughts come to life. They mix with our dreams to create confusion and often insufferable anxiety,” Thomas said. He added that the song “represents that one last look back of uncertainty late in the Joke of Life storyline. Where the panic of losing someone you love snaps into place and distorts the already skewed reality of the dark.”

“We begin with a distant first verse and chorus to represent a dream,” Thomas said. “The second verse, chorus, and bridge represent the rude awakening, and the final verse and chorus releasing all thoughts to the forefront,” he added.

Thomas also talked about how the song’s production brought it to life. “Lars’ guitar, my piano, and Wurlitzer, two different background vocal parts all fighting to be heard behind the triumphant theme blasting through Carl’s sax playing. The final product feels classic and infectious.”

The Joke of Life Tracklist

“The Joke of Life” “Little Gold” “Always Never You” “Desperate Man” “Woman Who Smokes Cigars” “Unwanted Son” “Dream Lilac” “How Come Heartbreak” “Fake Rain” “Misty Eves”

Featured Image by Garrett Cardoso via Strolling Bones Records