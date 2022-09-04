Famed Battle Rapper, Pat Stay, Stabbed to Death

Famed battle rapper Pay Stay has been stabbed to death. The lyricist, who was 36 years old, was considered one of the best battle rappers in the business.

The violent incident took place on Sunday morning (Sept. 4) in Nova Scotia, Canada over the weekend. Authorities haven’t yet officially confirmed Stay is the victim of the fight but his brother, Pete, did confirm the news to CBC.

Police reportedly responded to the scene a little after midnight when Stay was taken to the hospital. He later died from injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made. And police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call 902-490-5020.

Hailing from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Stay had a large social media following. Two days prior to the stabbing, Stay released a new song, “The Game DISS,” on YouTube, which criticizes the rapper The Game.

His new song had amassed some 50,000 views on YouTube in just the two days since it had dropped.

The new music video for the track, which you can see below, includes praise for Stay from Drake, Method Man, and Joe Sudden. Said Drake, a fellow Canadian, “Pat Stay’s definitely one of if not, the best.” In 2015, Stay won a rap battle put on by Drake.

The artist was well known for his skills in battle rap competitions, which include clever uses of wordplay, bravado, boasts, and insults.

Twitter user @Bad_Money29 was one of many mourning the news, taking to the social media platform to write, “The collective hearts of the battle rap community is broken today. The guy EVERYBODY loved is no longer with us. Pray for his children and his family at this difficult time. Long Live Pat Stay”

The collective hearts of the battle rap community is broken today. The guy EVERYBODY loved is no longer with us. Pray for his children and his family at this difficult time.

Long Live Pat Stay 🕊🙏🏿💔 pic.twitter.com/DtAJjdRvcJ — JAWN WICK(BAD$) (@Bad_Money29) September 4, 2022

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON)