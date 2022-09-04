Harry Styles Shares Clip from ‘One Night Only in New York’ Concert Film

Harry Styles has recently shared an exclusive clip from his concert film, Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York. The film, which is available for streaming only on Apple Music, features Styles performing all 13 songs from his latest album, Harry’s House. Now, with the release of the latest clip, fans can watch Styles perform “Late Night Talking” on YouTube.

The One Night Only in New York concert film was recorded on May 20, the day that Styles dropped his album, at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Long Island. Styles used this particular show and recording as an album release of sorts, as he had done with his second studio album Fine Line. For this most recent concert film, he played his new songs in the order that they appear on the record while also adding in a few covers (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and older hits (“Watermelon Sugar,” One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful”). “As It Was” was played twice, once in the order of the album and again as the encore.

Check out the latest clip from this concert film below.

Styles is currently still in New York for his Love On Tour, spending several nights performing at Madison Square Garden. He will later visit cities like Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo, Brazil, for the continuation of his international tour.

And, in related news, fans recently found out that Styles does not eat chicken. At one of the aforementioned Madison Square Garden gigs, fans threw chicken nuggets on stage while the singer was performing. “I don’t eat chicken!” he exclaimed from the stage. “Very interesting approach,” he continued. “Who threw the chicken nugget?” You can watch the rest of that comical exchange below.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Wakefield/Live Nation Concerts