You Think You Know What These 3 Famous Lyrics Are Saying, but You’re Probably Wrong

The beauty of songwriting and lyricism is that just about any song can be open for interpretation. However, open interpretation can lead to misunderstanding, especially when it comes to accidentally misheard lyrics from famous songs. Let’s look at just a few famous lines from pop and rock history that still get misheard to this very day.

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“Message In A Bottle” by The Police (1979)

“A year has passed since I wrote my note.”

Some netizens have said that they’ve misheard this line from The Police’s early hit songs from 1979 as “A year has passed since I broke my nose.” In the context of the song, though, that doesn’t really make sense. “Message In A Bottle” is about a man stuck on a desert island who throws out a message in a bottle to try and find human connection. Instead, a hundred billion bottles float to shore from other people, essentially proving that our narrator was one of billions of lonely people out there in the world.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana (1991)

“Here we are now, entertain us.”

Kurt Cobain’s vocal delivery is very of the grunge genre. As such, some of his lyrics can be hard to understand through his gritty delivery if you don’t listen closely. Nirvana’s biggest hit single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, boasts one line that often gets misunderstood. “Here we are now, entertain us” is sometimes misunderstood as “Here we are now, in containers” or “Here we are now, can’t contain us.” In the context of the song, which is a teenage apathetic anthem of sorts, those lines would make sense. No judgment if you’ve gotten them mixed up.

“Blank Space” by Taylor Swift (2014)

“Got a long list of ex-lovers.”

If you thought Taylor Swift was singing “All the lonely Starbucks lovers,” you’re not alone. In fact, so many people have misheard this song’s lyrics that it’s become a meme of sorts. In fact, Swift herself has even referenced at one point on Twitter.

“Sending my love to all the lonely Starbucks lovers out there this Valentine’s Day… even though that is not the correct lyric,” Swift said on Valentine’s Day 2025.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company