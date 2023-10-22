Fan Dresses as Jelly Roll for Halloween, Gets Singer’s Approval

Halloween is just over a week away, which means it is officially costume party season. On Saturday (October 21), a Jelly Roll fan named Griffin Amos may have given himself an early lead for the No. 1 costume of 2023, as he did an incredible job of dressing up as his favorite singer.

Videos by American Songwriter

Amos’ friend Michael Willingham posted a photo to Twitter on Saturday of Amos’ Jelly cosplay, including it in a side-by-side comparison with the actual Jelly. Replicating Jelly’s backward cap, face and arm tattoos, beard, and black outfit, Amos was able to earn a retweet from Jelly, who surely appreciated how spot-on the costume was.

A day before Amos morphed into a carbon copy of Jelly, the 38-year-old artist made an appearance on fellow Nashville native Craig Morgan’s new EP Enlisted. Also including features from Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, and Blake Shelton, Morgan’s project was his first in over three years.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Announces the “Biggest Toy Drive in Nashville History”]

Speaking with American Songwriter in an interview to discuss Enlisted, Morgan reflected on making the “Almost Home” remix with Jelly, which was placed as the second song on the new EP’s track list.

“It was very special. Jelly has an entourage,” Morgan said. “Anybody that has ever seen him knows that there is 20 people-plus following him around everywhere he goes. The day we were in the studio, Jelly drove up himself, he walked into the studio by himself. So, it was just me and Jelly and my co-producer and one other person and the engineer in the studio.

“It was very, very special. It was a full-circle event. After him standing on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, telling that story and us doing that song together. I’m always amazed, everybody talks about and said this, how Jelly talked about how important that song was to him. What they don’t understand or don’t know, it was just as impacting, his story was just as impacting on me as the song was to him.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )