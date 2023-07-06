Jelly Roll Wants to Collab with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

According to Billboard, Jelly Roll has revealed his number-one dream collaboration, and it’s a bit surprising, to say the least. Jelly Roll stated that he would be ecstatic to record a song with Corey Taylor, the frontman of nu metal band Slipknot.

Jelly Roll told the outlet, “That’s like my dream collab in the rock space right now. He’s inspired me in so many ways musically. One, his approach to music, but two, his ability to constantly reinvent and re-create. I’m the epitome of a guy that reinvented himself, right? … I think we could lean into something really different. … He’s the king, to me, of taking those serious songs and those big ballads and making ‘em bangers.”

While Jelly Roll also noted that he adores the music of Bob Seger as well, but that he is hesitant to cover a song by one of his favorite artists. The “Save Me” singer said, “I’ve thought about it, but man, I just don’t know that I could do anything for it. Those songs that meant the most to me I’m petrified of. … These are my favorite songs ever, I’m just petrified to even pretend to sing ‘em.”

During the same interview, Jelly Roll revealed that he wants to follow in the footsteps of other rappers who have embarked on acting careers, such as Machine Gun Kelly. Jelly Roll said, “I want to act, really bad. I know it sounds weird. I never thought I would act, but I’ve been really inspired by what Machine Gun Kelly has done with his career [over] the last three years.”

Jelly Roll released Whitsitt Chapel, his seventh studio album, on June 2. Whitsitt Chapel is also the musician’s first straightforward country album. While discussing the record with American Songwriter, Jelly Roll told us, “This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life. I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful. I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. Therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems.”

Jelly Roll has been experiencing quite a bit of success lately, with the rapper winning three awards for “Son of a Sinner” at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Jelly Roll’s Hulu documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, was released on the streamer on May 30.

