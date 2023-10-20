Earlier this week, Jelly Roll mentioned organizing the “biggest toy drive in Nashville history.” The “Son of a Sinner” singer didn’t waste any time. Today was the first day of what will be an ongoing charity event.

On Thursday night (October 19), Jelly Roll took to Instagram to announce the event with a video. “I’m excited to announce I’m partnering with Hasbro, Coca-Cola, iHeart, and Metro Nashville for the biggest toy drive in Nashville history,” he wrote in the caption.

Jelly Roll’s toy drive started at 3 p.m. on Friday (October 20). The event coincided with the grand opening of the new Walmart in Franklin, Tennessee, near Nashville.

The Antioch, Tennessee, native also added some incentive to donate to the drive. “Buy a toy from this Walmart store and donate it—the first 500 people to donate will get VIP access to see me perform live at the Walmart,” he said. “The more donations we get the more songs I’ll do for y’all.”

In the video, Jelly Roll was a little more animated. “What’s up Nashville and surrounding areas,” he began. “I am announcing the coolest thing I’ve ever announced,” he added. Additionally, the rapper-turned-singer gave some more details about his performance at the Franklin, Tennessee, Walmart.

He said he would be doing an exclusive acoustic performance. At the time, he wasn’t sure if everyone who came to the toy drive would be able to see the intimate show or if it would be exclusively for those who came early and gained VIP status with their donations. However, he assured his followers that the first 500 to donate would get “closer seats or something.”

Those in the area who want to participate in the drive but can’t make it out today, you’re in luck. “This is the beginning of a lot more announcements to come. This is just day one of what will be the biggest partnered toy drive in Nashville history,” he said. “I’m confident that we’re going to do it bigger than it’s ever been done,” he added.

Those who are in the area and are able to donate should keep an eye on Jelly Roll’s Instagram. Fans who participate will get to feel a connection to the big-hearted artist, help kids in need have a good Christmas, and be part of what could be a historical event.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )