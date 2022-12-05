Fans Are Shocked After Britney Spears Posts Loving Tribute to Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears rang in her 41st birthday by posting a loving tribute to her sister Jamie Lynn. Given that the two are publicly estranged, many fans were left wondering what it all means.

In an Instagram post marking the popstar’s birthday, Spears included two pictures of Jamie Lynn and credited the younger sister in the caption as the photographer.

Britney wrote, “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you. Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

Jamie Lynn is set to appear on the celebrity reality competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The series sees a host of stars compete in challenges used in the military’s special forces selection process. Though Britney didn’t offer any context to her post, many fans believe she was referencing her sister’s impending role in the show.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been exchanging some not-so-kind words for most of the year. Their feud stems from the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which takes the reader behind the curtain of the Spears family. Britney wrote back in January, “Please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!”

With their war of words in mind, many fans were concerned that Britney does not have control over her social media account and/or that she had been hacked.

One user, @DanceDee, wrote, “CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL BRITNEY IS RUNNING HER INSTAGRAM ANYMORE.”

Another, @NAlJAGYAL, mirrored the same sentiments, writing “britney spears posting jamie lynn on her own birthday and saying how much she loves her little sister,,,,, something aint right.”

User @TomDWTS was happy to see the two sisters making amends but admitted they did not see it coming, writing “If Britney Spears has forgiven Jamie Lynn and they made amends I’m happy for them it’s not up to us to forgive or to not forgive Jamie Lynn it’s up to Britney to do that. But I’m not gonna lie I did not see Britney and Jamie Lynn making up on my 2022 Bingo Card.”

Find Britney’s post and some fan comments, below.

britney spears posting jamie lynn on her own birthday and saying how much she loves her little sister,,,,,, 🤨 something aint right — chobani extra creamy oat milk (@NAlJAGYAL) December 3, 2022

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL BRITNEY IS RUNNING HER INSTAGRAM ANYMORE #freebritney — Sailor Mars (@DanceDee) December 3, 2022

I need somebody to go check on Britney Spears bc we KNOW THAT AINT HER POSTING TO HER IG.



Not only would she have NOT posted about Jamie Lynn, but she wouldn’t have put the camera emoji with her insta name there to give her any type of credit.



Pls. — Jamie Lynn Vest 🍭 (@_CallMeJamie) December 3, 2022

If Britney Spears has forgiven Jamie Lynn and they made amends I’m happy for them it’s not up to us to forgive or to not forgive Jamie Lynn it’s up to Britney to do that. But I’m not gonna lie I did not see Britney and Jamie Lynn making up on my 2022 Bingo Card. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/tzc8sQ4jJo — Thom (@ThomDWTS) December 3, 2022

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images