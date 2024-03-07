Fans Vent Frustration Over Kelly Clarkson Dodging Lainey Wilson’s Compliment

Earlier this week, Lainey Wilson appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. While there, she and Kelly Clarkson did a killer duet of “Country’s Cool Again” to kick off the episode. Later, they took their places on the set for a conversation about Wilson’s success, new music, and forthcoming tour. At one point, the two heaped praise on one another with Wilson saying that Clarkson’s Kellyoke covers are often better than the original songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

While the two powerhouse vocalists passed compliments back and forth like the sweetest game of tennis anyone has ever witnessed, the fans took note. The comments section on the video featuring their conversation is full of people agreeing with Wilson’s statements. Additionally, some fans noted that their conversation was a great example of how Clarkson often “dodges” compliments from her peers.

“I know it’s none of my business but sometimes I get frustrated by how much Kelly dodges compliments,” another fan wrote. “I hope someday she can feel comfortable enough to know that she deserves these accolades…”

In response to the fan’s frustration, a YouTube user noted ​​“I understand both ways really. I do wish that she was better at receiving compliments though.”

Another fan noted, “Kelly has no ego about it but her voice is incredible. … She really does sing a lot of songs better than the original.”

[Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour: Get Tickets]

Fans React to Lainey Wilson’s Bold Statement About Kelly Clarkson’s Talent

Clarkson may hold the record for having the most wholesome and supportive comment section on YouTube. Her fans came to share their love and appreciation for the two artists.

“Love how they are paying respect and expressing admiration to each other,” one commenter said.

Another fan came to the comments to agree with Wilson’s take on Clarkson’s covers. “I loved Kelly Clarkson’s version of ‘Heart Like a Truck’ that she did in Vegas! I wasn’t even really a fan of the song before, but I LOVED her cover of it,” they wrote. Then, they added, “KC has this tendency of making me like songs, that I didn’t necessarily connect with before, after she sings them. Lainey is right about Kelly singing other artist’s songs better than they do a lot of the time, too. So cool how these two talented and beautiful women are supporting each other by going to their shows! Women supporting women!”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Shares Bold Statement on Kelly Clarkson’s Singing Abilities]

Featured Image: YouTube/The Kelly Clarkson Show

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.