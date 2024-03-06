Lainey Wilson Shares Bold Statement on Kelly Clarkson’s Singing Abilities

While currently sitting on top of country music, Lainey Wilson didn’t find success overnight. Struggling for several years and knowing the sting of rejection, the singer never let her dream remotely fade. And now, she holds numerous awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country. Excited to share her love for music with fans, she recently got the chance to speak with the original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. And wanting Clarkson to know how unique her voice is, Wilson constantly showered her with praise. But it wasn’t just Wilson handing out compliments.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, both Wilson and Clarkson seemed ecstatic to be speaking with each other. Praising her performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Clarkson noted Wilson’s power on stage. “I saw you perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and you did “Grease.” Oh my god. Your whole body is moving and into the song. Everything is singing.”

Receiving high marks from Clarkson appeared to be a dream come true for Wilson. But she wasn’t about to let the singer be the only one with compliments as she added, “You’re the same way. You can feel it from the top of your head to the tips of your toes with every ounce of ya. I also know that you covered “Heart Like A Truck.” I just want to tell you this, and this is coming straight from my heart.”

Kelly Clarkson Praises Lainey Wilson For Writing Music That Inspires

Discussing how Clarkson does more than just learn songs, Wilson detailed how the star makes each verse her own. “Even when you’re up here just covering everybody else’s songs, it’s not just like you just learned the words and you got up there. I mean, you are feeling it for everything that it is. I just want to say thank you for doing that. That means so much to me…” She added later, “You’re singing everybody’s songs better than their singing ’em! You better quit!”

Gaining high praise from Wilson, Clarkson returned the favor, thanking Wilson for not just writing music, but writing music that inspired. “It means so much to me that you are writing music that inspires…especially just like a jaded, odd, just like ’90s country, you know what I’m saying.”

Fans seemed to agree with the singers, as many commented on the power both singers bring to every song. One person wrote, “Laney Wilson is just awesome and so is Kelly Clarkson y’all two are both awesome beautiful really cool female singers that i enjoy listening to ka -chow.”

