Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers an Intoxicating Cover of Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine” in Latest Kellyoke Segment

In her latest Kellyoke segment, Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to Lainey Wilson. She covered the CMA Entertainer of the Year winner’s sweet nostalgic hit “Watermelon Moonshine” with her band. Watch her nail the performance below.

One of the most interesting things about these Kellyoke segments is that fans get to see Clarkson’s range. It doesn’t matter if she’s covering a pop track, a classic country song, or a Christmas standard she nails it. At times, the award-winning singer and talk show host even looks the part. That was the case when she sang “Watermelon Moonshine.”

As a nod to Wilson’s style, Clarkson donned a vintage top and a pair of bell-bottom jeans for the performance. However, she didn’t match the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer’s twang. Instead, she let the power of her crystal-clear voice shine through.

Earlier this year, Wilson spoke to American Songwriter about the song. “It’s truly about that young, wild, crazy love. That time in your life when nothing else matters,” she said. “You had that bottle of something in the backseat, you drank it and hoped your mom and dad didn’t smell it when you walked through the house,” she added. “It makes me shake my head and laugh. It was a naïve love, but there’s something really beautiful about naïve.”

“During this busy season of my life that I’m in, I want to write about things that make me feel grounded,” she said. “You can’t help but listen to ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and think about that one person you were madly in love with,” Wilson continued.

More recently, several of Wilson’s ex-boyfriends have come forward claiming to be the subject of the song. Even guys that she only casually dated for a short time have made the claim. In a recent interview, she sent a message to all of those former flings. “Boy, if that butters your biscuit, if that makes you feel good, you’re right. I wrote it about ya.”

