Watch Kelly Clarkson and Lainey Wilson Team Up for a Special Rendition of “Country’s Cool Again”

Kelly Clarkson kicks off her daytime talk show with a round of Kellyoke. Usually, those segments see Clarkson singing a cover song. Sometimes, she’ll perform one of her songs. However, it’s rare to see her share the stage with another artist. So, that makes her recent Kellyoke duet with Lainey Wilson special. Watch them bring the house down with “Country’s Cool Again” below.

Clarkson usually takes center stage during the Kellyoke segments. This time, though, she took a backseat and let Wilson drive the performance. The Louisiana native took the first verse and sang lead in the chorus with Clarkson providing backup vocals. Then, the host took the lead on the second verse. Both singers gave the performance their all. However, the best moments came when they sang together on the choruses. Their voices combine to create a sound that’s unlike anything else.

Kelly Clarkson and Lainey Wilson Chat After Performing “Country’s Cool Again”

After crushing their duet performance, Clarkson and Wilson took their seats on the set. Their conversation quickly turned into a round of compliments. First, Clarkson commented on Wilson’s performance of “Grease” at the ACM Awards. “Oh my God. Your whole body is moving and into the song. Everything is singing,” she said.

“You’re the same way,” Wilson replied. “You can feel it from the top of your head to the tips of your toes with every ounce of you,” she added. Then, she praised Clarkson for her cover of “Heart Like a Truck” and other songs. She said, “Even when you’re up here just covering everybody else’s songs, it’s not like you just learned the words and you got up there. I mean, you are feeling it for everything that it is. I just want to thank you for doing that. That means so much to me.” Then, she added, “You’re singing everybody’s songs better than they’re singing them!”

Later, Clarkson praised Wilson for creating music that inspired people and compared her to the ladies who were making hit country songs in the ‘90s.

