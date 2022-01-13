Fans React to the Passing Of Famed Singer Ronnie Spector

On Wednesday (January 12), the great singer and frontwoman for The Ronettes, Ronnie Spector (born Veronica Yvette Bennett), passed away from her fight with cancer. She was 78 years old.

The family shared a statement of her passion on Spector’s website. “

“Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her. In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund. A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future.”

The family respectfully asks for privacy at this time.

Spector created The Ronettes in 1957 with her older sister Estelle Bennett, and their cousin, Nedra Talley. The group had a string of hits in the ‘60s, including including “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You,” “The Best Part of Breakin’ Up” and “Walking in the Rain.” Spector later began a solo career in 1964, releasing five studio albums. Her careers saw a boost when she was featured on Eddie Money’s “Take Me Home Tonight.”

In 2007 she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Ronettes.

Many expressed their sadness on social media at the passing of the singer who rose to fame in the late ’50s.

Allison Russell: “[Broken heart emojis]”

Eric Alper: “Ronnie Spector, the lead singer for ’60s girl group hitmakers The Ronettes, has died at age 78 after being diagnosed with cancer. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, go play ‘Be My Baby’, ‘Baby, I Love You’ or anything from them realize just how great she was.”

Light in the Attic Records: “RONNIE SPECTOR FOREVER”

Don Winslow: “‘The voice’ Ladies and Gentlemen Ronnie Spector. RIP. Icon.”

Duglas T Stewart: “Very sad to hear that the sensational and unique Ronnie Spector has left this world. She sang on some of the most magical pop tracks ever made.”

Steve Silberman: “Rest in peace, Ronnie Spector, who changed pop music with the Ronettes, escaped an abusive marriage with her ex-husband, legendary producer Phil Spector, and then spent years fighting for the royalties she deserved. https://ronniespector.com“

Death Valley Girls: “Ronnie Spector !!! Thank you so much for your rock and roll !!! You are the coolest ever, forever !!! Love you. Photo from when we saw her play in 2014!!”

