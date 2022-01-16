Actress Zendaya to Play Ronnie Spector in New Biopic, Pays Tribute to Singer on Instagram

There aren’t many stars bigger than the actress Zendaya these days.

So when the dashing 25-year-old Oakland-born celebrity speaks, we listen.

Zendaya, who is set to portray Ronnie Spector in an upcoming new biopic, paid tribute to the late singer and icon on Instagram on Thursday (January 13) following the announcement of Spector’s death.

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life,” Zendaya wrote to her staggering 123 million followers. “There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.

“Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience, and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share.

“You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.”

Zendaya is the star of the popular HBO Max series, Euphoria, and she is also in the newest Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. She is also famously dating that movie’s star, actor Tom Holland.

Spector passed away on Wednesday (January 12) after a battle with cancer. She was 78 years old.

In her career, Spector (born Veronica Yvette Bennett) was the dazzling frontwoman for the Ronettes and brought to life hits like “Be My Baby,” “Baby, I Love You,” “The Best Part of Breakin’ Up” and “Walking in the Rain.” In 2007 she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Ronettes.

The upcoming Zendaya-led Spector biopic will focus on the formation of The Ronettes. There is no release date yet for the film.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO