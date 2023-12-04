Fans React to Usher’s Emotional Moment During the Final Show of His Sold-Out ‘My Way’ Las Vegas Residency

Usher finished his My Way Las Vegas Residency over the weekend. On Saturday (December 2), he played his 100th sold-out show in Sin City. During the final song of his set, the singer found himself overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude. A fan captured the moment on video and shared it with the internet. As a result, Usher fans the world over are reacting to the heartfelt moment.

In the video, Usher is singing his 2011 hit “Without You” when emotion takes over. He hits his knees as his backup dancers surround him to cheer him on. Finally, he regained his feet and the dancers flocked to hug him and pat him on the back, further encouraging him to go on. Then, he was able to finish the song acapella while urging the sold-out Las Vegas crowd to sing with him.

As thousands of voices screamed the final chorus of “Without You,” Usher raised his hands as if he wanted to embrace the audience. “God Bless you! I love you,” he shouted to them as they sang. Watch the touching clip below.

Fans React to Usher’s Emotional Moment

Aww, Usher got emotional at the 100th and final sold out show of his Las Vegas Residency 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2PMdZWMXKS — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) December 3, 2023

Usher having 100 consecutive sold-out shows in his Las Vegas residency is a big deal. It’s easy to see why he got emotional during the final song of the final show. However, one X user put things into perspective. “I don’t think people realize how big of a deal it is for Usher to be a Black male singer with a sold-out residency in Las Vegas,” they tweeted. “The last time there was this much buzz about a Black man running Vegas was Sammy Davis Jr. Let that sink in,” they added.

For context, Davis was a member of the Will Maston Trio. They were the first Black artists to perform on the Las Vegas strip when they took the stage at the El Rancho Motel & Casino in 1944.

One fan hopes the “Yeah” singer’s Las Vegas residency will get the same treatment as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. “OK, put the Usher show in the movie theater next so I can go see it,” they tweeted.

Another summed up things for all the fans that didn’t get to see the show live. “My only regret this year is missing Usher in Vegas,” they said.

