Fans Remember the Late Drummer, John Bonham, on the 41st Anniversary of His Death

Saturday (September 25), fans of John Bonham, the wild, seemingly-ten-limbed drummer for the rock band, Led Zeppelin, are celebrating his memory. Bonham died on this day 41 years ago in 1980.

Bonham, who was also known affectionately as “Bonzo,” was born on May 1, 1948. He was 32 years old. The hammer-handed drummer had battled drug and alcohol addiction all of his life and eventually succumbed to those demons.

A press release from the band in 1980 stated, “We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend and the deep respect we have for his family, together with the sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were.”

Led Zeppelin disbanded following Bonham’s death.

Fans all over the globe celebrated Bonham on Twitter today:

Led Zeppelin drummer, John Bonham, tragically passed away at age 32, September 25, 1980. 1948-1980. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ALpgkPgsDl — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) September 25, 2021

It’s the mighty Bonzo’s anniversary. The legendary #JohnBonham left us today in 1980 aged 32 #ClassicRock pic.twitter.com/CPOX5Yigiu — Zenith Classic Rock (@ZenithCR) September 25, 2021

#JohnBonham 🖤 Remembering John Bonham who died on September 25, 1980 at Jimmy Page's mansion in Clewer, Windsor, UK – John «Bonzo» Bonham Performing 'The Moby Dick' Drum Solo #LedZeppelin pic.twitter.com/06oIlYyWzJ — muerdekeroyo (@muerdekeroyo) September 25, 2021

May his soul rest in peace.

John Bonham

[May 31, 1948 – September 25, 1980 (aged 32)] pic.twitter.com/lwVXhkh8Tf — なべ (@AcesHigh5150) September 24, 2021

25 September 1980. Led Zeppelin star John Bonham, one of the greatest drummers in rock history, died (aged 32). His untimely death led to the break up of the group. In 2016, Rolling Stone magazine ranked him No. 1 in its list of the 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time. pic.twitter.com/XbFfPp23Bo — Prof Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) September 25, 2021