Farm Aid 2023 Lineup Announced

Farm Aid is set to return this September with headliners, and board members, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Margo Price, and more. The 2023 Farm Aid will also see Neil Young return to the stage after skipping the event for the past two years.

Farm Aid is heading to Indiana this year on Saturday, September 23 at the Ruoff Music Center. This will be the third year that Farm Aid is held in Indiana. Elsewhere on the lineup are Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

As always, the festival will highlight the work of family farmers, climate change initiatives, and organic farming practices. In addition to the music, the festival will bring climate champions on the stage. Prior to the festival, organizers will host events to help spotlight their work.

“Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges,” Farm Aid President and Founder Willie Nelson said in a statement. “As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

Mellencamp added, “We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food.”

Tickets for Farm Aid 2023 will go on sale on Saturday (July 15) at 10 a.m. ET via Live Nation. Ticket prices range from $75 to $315. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday (July 12).

Young will make his triumphant return this year. Last year, Young bowed out, writing on his website, “I will not be at Farm Aid this year. I am not ready for that yet. I don’t think it is safe in the pandemic. I miss it very much.”

Young has been steadily returning to the live scene since the pandemic, playing tribute concerts and one-off appearances. Last month, Young embarked on a West Coast tour, breaking his tour hiatus. Find his full tour dates, HERE.

We're excited to announce that #FarmAid2023 will take place at @ruoffmusicenter in Noblesville, IN, on September 23!



For all the details, visit https://t.co/4UrymQt4yu pic.twitter.com/11xyxlbKLH — Farm Aid (@FarmAid) July 11, 2023

