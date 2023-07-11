Demi Lovato Teases Rock Version of “Sorry Not Sorry” Featuring Slash

Get your calendars ready, Demi Lovato is giving us another rock banger! The singer and actress is set to drop another rock version of one of her most popular songs, “Sorry Not Sorry.” The 30-year-old first teased the track on her Instagram Story, later officially posting a reel, revealing it would feature the Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist.

The lyrics are expected to be the same, but this version will feature heavy guitars and Lovato’s grungy vocals. The original version of “Sorry Not Sorry” was first released in 2017 as the lead single to Lovato’s sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me. The song also has an acoustic version, which was part of the deluxe version of TMYLM. The song reached an impressive No. 6 in the US, with it being certified quintuple platinum in the United States.

The new rock version follows other Lovato hits that the singer decided to put a twist on. She recently dropped a rock version of her 2013 mega-hit “Heart Attack,” which was followed by a rock version of “Cool for the Summer ” in May.

The new versions are similar to her eighth studio album that was released last year, Holy Fvck, which introduced the singer to another genre. The album was a pop-punk and hard rock record, with the lead single “Sink of My Teeth” being released on June 10, 2022. “Substance” and “29” went on to follow as the other two singles to promote the album. Holy Fvck debuted in the top 10 of the UK Billboard 200, peaking at number seven.

The announcement of “Sorry Not Sorry” comes after Lovato went viral online after revealing that she was once again comfortable using she/her pronounce once more, after saying that she was feeling more feminine now. Previously the singer had announced that they were identifying as nonbinary and would begin to use they/them pronouns. Speaking with GQ Hype Spain, the singer stated that by using they/them and she/her meant she didn’t have to repeatedly explain herself to others.

She noted, “I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting. And that is one of the reasons that have led me to also feel comfortable with the feminine pronoun. “I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

(Photo Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)