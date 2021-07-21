Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers & More to Join Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp for Live Farm Aid Return

After the virtual presentation as On The Road Livestream in 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Farm Aid 2021 returns as an in-person event on September 25 at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. The longstanding event will be headlined by board members, Neil Young, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price — who just became the first female artist elected to the Farm Aid board in April.

Farm Aid began on September 22, 1985, in Champaign, Illinois, to raise money for family farmers in the United States. The concert was organized by Nelson, Mellencamp, and Young, with the intention of helping American farmers in danger of losing their farms through mortgage debt. The inaugural event saw a crowd of 80,000 attendees at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium. Performers included Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, B.B. King, Loretta Lynn, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty, among others, and raised over $9 million for U.S. family farmers.

Since 1985, Farm Aid has raised more than $60 million to help family farmers thrive all over the country while inspiring millions of people to take part in the Good Food Movement.

“The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other. I’m so glad that music is bringing us all back together at Farm Aid 2021 to celebrate family farmers,” Nelson shared in a press statement. “When we combine music, family farmers, and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens us all.”

Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, and Ian Mellencamp round out the Farm Aid 2021 lineup.

Farm Aid will be offering rare and unique artist-signed memorabilia items, including guitars and prints, with proceeds to benefit Farm Aid. The online silent auction will run from September 25–October 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 via Live Nation. A pre-sale can be accessed here starting on Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. ET.