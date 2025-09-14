Farm Aid 40 Will Go on as Planned Following Labor Strike Resolution

Farm Aid has an epic event planned for its 40th anniversary. Artists like Margo Price, Dave Matthews, Billy Strings, and Sierra Ferrell will take the stage Sept. 20 at the University of Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Organized in 1985 by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, the benefit concert raises both awareness and funds for struggling family farmers in the United States. Unfortunately, the event’s status looked unclear earlier this week following an ongoing union strike at several University of Minnesota campuses. Fortunately, Farm Aid organizers took to Instagram Saturday (Sept. 13) with good news.

Farm Aid 40 Is Set For Next Week

“Farm Aid is grateful that the University of Minnesota and Teamsters Local 320 have reached an agreement,” event organizers wrote on Instagram. “We are thrilled to confirm that Farm Aid 40 will go forward in Minneapolis as planned.”

According to local news reports, members of the Teamsters Local 320 ended their five-day strike at midnight Friday (Sept. 12) after its negotiating committee approved a tentative agreement with the University of Minnesota. University Teamsters must now ratify the three-year agreement.

University officials and Teamsters settled on a 3.5 percent salary increase in the first two years. That figure drops down to 3 percent in the third year.

The union represents more than 1,400 custodial, maintenance, food service, and sanitation workers in the university system. Now, those members will receive their desired raises. Additionally, the agreement also means that Farm Aid 40 can proceed as planned.

“For four decades, Farm Aid has stood with farmers and workers. Today’s agreement is a reminder of what can be achieved when people come together in the spirit of fairness and solidarity,” the organizers’ statement read. “We look forward to celebrating that spirit on September 20 — alongside farmers, workers, advocates, artists and fans — in a day of music and community that honors this shared history.”

Willie Nelson Met With Minnesota Governor

Ahead of Saturday’s news, Farm Aid organizers revealed that Willie Nelson personally spoke with Minnesota governor Tim Walz in an effort to reach a resolution.

“I spoke with [Gov. Walz], and I’m grateful that he understands what’s at stake for farmers and Farm Aid,” Nelson said in a statement on Instagram. “His involvement is very appreciated. We both know that, ultimately, it’s up to the university to do the right thing, and soon, so that Farm Aid 40 can go forward.”

Featured image by Gary Miller/Getty Images