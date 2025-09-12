Sierra Ferrell Bows Out of Kentucky Bluegrass Festival for a Pretty Epic Reason

Sierra Ferrell has always chased the stars. Desperate to escape her rural West Virginia upbringing, she freight-hopped her way across the United States, busking on the street corners of Seattle and New Orleans, until she landed in Nashville. After self-releasing two albums, Ferrell inked a deal with Rounder Records, releasing her breakout third album Long Time Coming in 2021. Since then, she has brought her distinct blend of jazz, calypso, folk, and bluegrass to a much broader audience, collecting four Grammy Awards and joining fellow misfits-turned-mainstream successes Jelly Roll and Post Malone on tour.

Unfortunately for those looking forward to catching Sierra Ferrell at this year’s International Bluegrass Music Association Bluegrass Live! event, the “American Dreaming” singer, 37, announced today (Sept. 12) that she will be skipping this year’s event. However, you likely won’t blame her when you hear the reason behind her decision.

Sierra Ferrell Joins 40th Anniversary Farm Aid Lineup

Sierra Ferrell was slated to headline this year’s IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival, set for Sept. 19-20 across Miller Park, Miller Plaza, and Patten Square in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. However, the four-time Grammy winner revealed in a social media post that singer-songwriter Lukas Nelson has invited her to perform at the 40th annual Farm Aid festival. Organized in 1985 by Lukas’ father, the legendary Willie Nelson, along with John Mellencamp and Neil Young, the benefit concert takes place Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Chattanooga angels, IBMA is very dear to me and I was so looking forward to playing for y’all,” Ferrell wrote. Unfortunately, the logistics simply aren’t in her favor this year.

“Not only is Willie a living legend, he is a pillar in my world who I do not take for granted,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, Farm Aid falls on the same day as IBMA, and I have made the very hard decision to pull out of IBMA. I truly hate to disappoint you, but I hope you can understand this was a call I had to answer.”

Americana singer-songwriter Gillian Welch and her musical partner, David Rawlings, will take Ferrell’s headling slot at IBMA.

“I could not be leaving you in better hands,” promised the “Dollar Bill Bar” singer.

